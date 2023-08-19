Canton Creekview routs Milton Cambridge

Canton Creekview scored early and often to roll over Milton Cambridge 41-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

The first quarter gave Canton Creekview a 7-0 lead over Milton Cambridge.

The Grizzlies fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Bears’ expense.

Canton Creekview charged to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bears outpointed the Grizzlies 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Milton Cambridge and Canton Creekview squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Milton Cambridge High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.