Ringgold escapes Ringgold Heritage in thin win

Ringgold edged Ringgold Heritage 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on Aug. 18 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Ringgold a 7-0 lead over Ringgold Heritage.

The Tigers fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Generals’ expense.

Ringgold roared to a 21-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers chalked up this decision in spite of the Generals’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Ringgold Heritage and Ringgold faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Ringgold High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.