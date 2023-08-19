Atlanta Westlake tacks win on Kennesaw North Cobb

Atlanta Westlake dominated Kennesaw North Cobb 52-28 during this Georgia football game.

Atlanta Westlake opened with a 13-8 advantage over Kennesaw North Cobb through the first quarter.

The Lions registered a 33-22 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Atlanta Westlake jumped to a 45-28 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lions, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb and Atlanta Westlake squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Atlanta Westlake High School.

