Roswell Centennial comes up short in matchup with Marietta Wheeler

Marietta Wheeler knocked off Roswell Centennial 34-14 during this Georgia football game.

The first quarter gave Marietta Wheeler a 7-0 lead over Roswell Centennial.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Knights’ expense.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Roswell Centennial got within 27-14.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Wildcats, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Roswell Centennial and Marietta Wheeler squared off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Roswell Centennial High School.

