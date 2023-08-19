Dalton blitzes Chatsworth North Murray in dominating victory

Dalton’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Chatsworth North Murray 35-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Catamounts’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Mountaineers at the intermission.

Dalton breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

