Savannah Benedictine Military refuses to yield in shutout of Atlanta Westminster

Savannah Benedictine Military’s impenetrable defense prompted a 28-0 blanking of Atlanta Westminster at Savannah Benedictine Military High on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Savannah Benedictine Military drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Atlanta Westminster after the first quarter.
Savannah Benedictine Military stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.
Recently on August 19 , Savannah Benedictine Military squared off with Savannah Jenkins in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
