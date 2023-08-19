Savannah Calvary Day delivers statement win over Savannah Islands

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago
X

Savannah Calvary Day rolled past Savannah Islands for a comfortable 49-8 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s shadow looms large over GOP gathering of White House hopefuls9h ago

Credit: Shawn Still for state Senate

State senator could be suspended over Trump indictment
9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
Presidential candidate Haley offers uncomfortable ‘truths’ for Republicans
6h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
17h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Trump’s surrender at Fulton jail could upstage GOP debate
17h ago

FROM OUR PUBLISHER
Historic week shows our commitment to informing you
15h ago
The Latest

Woodstock River Ridge earns stressful win over Powder Springs Hillgrove
1h ago
Woodstock Etowah overwhelms Marietta Lassiter
1h ago
Woodbury Flint River comes from behind to stop Valdosta Georgia Christian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top