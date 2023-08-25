Boys Football Roundup – August 24, 2023

Coconut Creek Monarch earns stressful win over Ellenwood Cedar Grove

Coconut Creek Monarch didn’t flinch, finally repelling Ellenwood Cedar Grove 50-42 at Coconut Creek Monarch High on Aug. 24 in Florida football action.

Columbus darts by Columbus Jordan Voc

Columbus earned a convincing 55-20 win over Columbus Jordan Voc in Georgia high school football on Aug. 24.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 34-14 halftime margin at the Red Jackets’ expense.

Columbus struck to a 48-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

The LaGrange Troup County defense stifles Columbus Hardaway

A suffocating defense helped LaGrange Troup County handle Columbus Hardaway 50-0 during this Georgia football game.

Last season, LaGrange Troup County and Columbus Hardaway faced off on Aug. 25, 2022 at LaGrange Troup County High School.

The Macon Howard defense stifles Macon Central

A suffocating defense helped Macon Howard handle Macon Central 56-0 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 24.

Savannah Christian crushes Savannah Islands

Savannah Christian dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-14 win over Savannah Islands in Georgia high school football action on Aug. 24.

The last time Savannah Christian and Savannah Islands played in a 62-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Savannah Country Day shuts out Bellville Pinewood Christian

Savannah Country Day sent Bellville Pinewood Christian home scoreless in a 52-0 decision in a Georgia high school football matchup.

Last season, Savannah Country Day and Bellville Pinewood Christian faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Savannah Country Day School.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.