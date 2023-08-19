Snellville South Gwinnett tops Mableton Pebblebrook

Snellville South Gwinnett grabbed a 42-27 victory at the expense of Mableton Pebblebrook in a Georgia high school football matchup on Aug. 18.

Snellville South Gwinnett darted in front of Mableton Pebblebrook 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Comets fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Mableton Pebblebrook showed its spirit while rallying to within 35-27 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Comets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Snellville South Gwinnett and Mableton Pebblebrook faced off on Aug. 19, 2022 at Snellville South Gwinnett High School.

