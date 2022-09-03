Hoschton Mill Creek flexes stout defense to thwart Lawrenceville Archer

Hoschton Mill Creek’s defense kept Lawrenceville Archer under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 33-0 decision at Lawrenceville Archer High on September 2 in Georgia football action.
Hoschton Mill Creek opened with a 13-0 advantage over Lawrenceville Archer through the first quarter.
The Hawks fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.
Hoschton Mill Creek jumped to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
