MAP: The more than 150 restaurants that opened in metro Atlanta in 2021

227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Sandy Springs. 404-418-8156, bananaleafatl.com

Botica. Debuting on Jan. 1, chef Mimmo Alboumeh’s Spanish-meets-Mexican restaurant took over the former Watershed space on Peachtree. Read more here.

1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-228-6358, eatbotica.com

Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. Singer/songwriter Ne-Yo, his wife, Crystal Smith and hip-hop artist Karlie Redd came together to open all-day breakfast restaurant Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. Read more here.

3725 Main St., College Park. 404-748-4244, johnnyschickenandwaffles.com

Spicy Hill. Brothers Desrick and Alrick Smith put their own twists on the Jamaican food of their childhood at their Jonesboro restaurant. Read more here.

1544 Tara Road, Jonesboro. 678-489-8412, spicyhillrestaurant.com

More restaurants that opened in January:

Ceviche Co. Xpress, Duluth

Eleven TLC, Ponce City Market

Farm Birds ghost kitchen, Buckhead

Fat Tuesday, Battery Atlanta

Highland Bistro, Old Fourth Ward

Not As Famous Cookie Co., Smyrna

The Orient, Cobb County

Peach Cobbler Cafe, Buckhead

Rakkan Ramen, Johns Creek

Sea Salt Seafood Lounge, Virginia-Highland

February 2021

Bar Vegan and Dinkies. Pinky Cole expanded her plant-based empire with Bar Vegan, which serves up over-the-top cocktails and upscale vegan bar food. Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, also opened plant-based cheesesteak stall Dinkies inside the eatery. Read more here.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. sluttyveganatl.com

The Betty. Kimpton Sylvan Hotel’s marquee eatery is designed to evoke the feel of a 1950s supper club, with a menu to match. Read more here.

374 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thesylvanhotel.com.

Snooze an a.m. eatery. The Colorado-based chain opened its first metro Atlanta location, offering all-day breakfast dishes and brunch cocktails. The restaurant has since opened more metro Atlanta locations. Read more here.

4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 470-571-3880, snoozeeatery.com

Soul: Food and Culture. Chef Todd Richards changed his Richards Southern Fried stall into this concept, which highlights soul and Southern classics including deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and crispy chicken wings. Read more here.

99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-9594, soulfoodandculture.com/

More restaurants that opened in February:

Anjoo BBQ, Suwanee

Butcher on the Whitlock, Marietta

Cultivation Brewing, Norcross

The Ginger Room, Alpharetta

LowCountry Steak, Midtown

Philanthropy Bar and Grill, Loganville

Rena’s Italian Fishery and Grill, Alpharetta

Rose and Olives, Duluth

Round Trip Brewing Co., Upper Westside

Texican Tex-Mex Barbecue, Roswell (closed in September)

Toast on Lenox, Buckhead

The Woodall, West Midtown

March 2021

Chef Smokey’s. The birria trend was a saving grace for Mauro Cruz during the pandemic. When he lost his job, he started a pop-up, which he then turned into a popular brick-and-mortar. Read more here.

2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. 770-485-7457, facebook.com/chefsmokeyatl/?ref=py_c

El Vinedo Local. Located down the block from the Fox Theatre, El Vinedo Local offers an extensive selection of wine and a South American-inspired menu. Read more here.

730 Peachtree St., Suite 100, Atlanta. 404-596-8239, elvinedolocal.com

Storico Vino. The wine bar from the owners of Forza Storico and Storico Fresco also features a variety of small plates, pastas and sandwiches. Read more here.

3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-806-0050, storico.com/vino

More restaurants that opened in March:

Blaqhaus ATL, Marietta

Bloom Doughnuts, Milton

Candler Rail Brewing, Candler Park

Daisuki Sushi Izakaya, Johns Creek

Drumz N Flatz, Stone Mountain

Grant Park Eats/Zoo Bar, Grant Park

Hiro Ramen and Tea Bar, Decatur

Krabs Hut, East Atlanta

Neighborhood Wraps, Reynoldstown

Queso Shop, (temporarily closed, will reopen in Toco Hills in 2022)

Screamin’ Weenies, East Atlanta

St. Julep, Willow Bar, Buckhead

April 2021

Besties. Look for empanadas and Belgian waffles at this Alpharetta spot. Read more here.

5238 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta. 678-691-8184, bestiesempanadas.com

Chattahoochee Food Works at The Works. The food hall at Upper Westside mixed-use development The Works features more than 30 vendors, with offerings including vegan Indian food, grilled meats, pizza and Thai food. Read more here.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com

The Continent. Chef Scotley Innis pairs his Jamaican cuisine with cocktails and an adjoining cigar bar on Buford Highway. Read more here.

4300 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 404-228-2027, thecontinentatlanta.com.

Emmy Squared. The New York-based pizzeria brings its rectangular pies to Glenwood Park, along with drinks and a tasty burger. Read more here and here.

475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/location/glenwood-atlanta-georgia/.

Hippin Hops. The state’s first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery also offers oysters, po’boys and other Southern-inspired dishes, with more metro Atlanta locations on the way. Read more here.

1308 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-713-2739, hippinhopsbrewery.com

Karv. Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual spot Karv offers a Greek-influenced menu with options including marinated rotisserie chicken thighs souvla, marinated rotisserie pork blade roast souvla, braised pulled lamb shank, and braised beef short rib. Read more here.

5126 Peachtree Blvd., Building A, Chamblee. karvkitchen.com

La Calavera Pizza. After closing their Memorial Drive bakery, husband and wife Eric Arillo and Dale Ralston pivoted to making pizza in the same space. Read more here.

696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com

Maepole. Chef Peter Dale opened a Summerhill location of his popular Athens restaurant, offering a health-focused build-your-own-bowl menu. Read more here.

72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4355, maepole.com.

Poco Loco ATL. Chef Nick Melvin turned his popular burrito pop-up into a brick-and-mortar in the former Dish Dive space in Kirkwood. Read more here.

2233 College Ave. NE, Atlanta. pocolocoatl.com

Tum Pok Pok. Adidsara Weerasin, who was born in the south of Thailand and grew up in Bangkok, brings food from the Isan region of the country to Buford Highway. Read more here.

5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee. 770-457-7161, tumpokpok.com

More restaurants that opened in April:

6S Brewing, Duluth

Blu Seafood House, Midtown

Habitat, Buckhead

JJ Dominican Snacks, Marietta

Kawa 18 Ramen, Forest Park

Lily Sushi Bar, Alpharetta

Neighborhood Cuisine & Provisions, Marietta

Passador Brazilian Steakhouse, Johns Creek

Skilled Cheese, Triton Yards

Slush, Old Fourth Ward

Saito Sushi, downtown Atlanta

May 2021

The Abby Singer. The first restaurant to open in Kirkwood’s Pratt Pullman District serves Midwestern-inspired specialties including the Jucy Lucy burger, as well as cocktails. Read more here and here.

225 Rogers St. NE, Building 11, Atlanta. secondmeal-llc.com.

The Breakfast Boys. Lorenzo Wyche teamed up with the owners of Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen to open this all-day breakfast spot with a selection of beignets. Read more here.

3387 Main St., College Park. 470-312-2108, eatatbreakfastboys.com.

Cattle Shed. The owners of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern opened this steakhouse and wine bar in mixed-use development Halcyon. Read more here.

6290 Halcyon Way, Suite 610, Alpharetta. 770-680-2457, cattleshedwinebar.com.

Che Butter Jonez. The popular pop-up went brick-and-mortar, offering signature dishes including the That Sh** Slambing, a lamb burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and jalapenos with an herb sauce and fries. Read more here.

757 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Atlanta. 404-919-4061, chebutterjonez.com/che-on-cleveland.

Drawbar. This rooftop spot at the Bellyard hotel at West Midtown development the Interlock offers an eclectic menu with one of the best views in Atlanta. Read more here.

1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com/dine/drawbar

El Capitan. Restaurateur Alfredo Negrete serves Mexican seafood in a strip center on Roswell Road in the Northridge area of Sandy Springs. Read more here and here.

Lobster Banh Mi. This Duluth spot offers a variety of banh mi sandwiches, with the lobster version acting as the star of the show. Read more here.

3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-910-7175, lobsterbanhmi.com

Poach Social. Find all-day brunch at Poach, as well as takeout and patio dining. Read more here.

112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 678-974-7324, poachsocial.com

More restaurants that opened in May:

Amore e Amore, Inman Park

Blackbird Farms Brewery, Lilburn

Cantina Loca, Alpharetta (now closed)

Chef Wu, Roswell

Gopchang Salon, Suwanee

Green Tomatoes Cafe, Marietta

Kettlerock Brewing, Peachtree Corners

The Linnethia, Duluth

Little Cottage Brewery, Avondale Estates

Madrid Spanish Taverna, Roswell

Nagomiya, Midtown

Olomi’s Grill Halal, Alpharetta

Star Bar, Little Five Points (reopening)

June 2021

A-Street. Chef-owner Kevin Nelson embraces international influences at his Roswell restaurant. Read more here.

605 Atlanta St., Roswell. 770-910-7639, astreetroswell.com.

Lucian Wine Bar & Bookstore. Books and an extensive wine list, along with a menu from a former Cakes & Ale chef at this Buckhead spot. Read more here.

3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com.

Politan Row at Colony Square. The food hall inside the revamped Colony Square is home to vendors including Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. and Pretty Little Tacos. Read more here.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. colonysquare.com/politan-row.

Sweetgreen. The Washington D.C.-based salad chain opened its first Atlanta location inside Ponce City Market, with several local locations following. Read more here.

650 North Ave. NE, Suite 102B, Atlanta. 770-766-8500, sweetgreen.com.

More restaurants that opened in June:

BBQ Chicken, Doraville

Cest La Vie Bakery and Cafe, Duluth

The Dutch, Johns Creek

Loquom Lounge, Roswell

Mr. Fries Man, downtown Atlanta

Mrs. P’s Bar and Kitchen, Old Fourth Ward

Modena Ristorante, Marietta

Nara Cuisine and Lounge, Johns Creek

Samurai Ramen, Duluth

Sistahritas, East Atlanta

YH’s BBQ and Crab, Duluth

Zzamppong Zizon, Duluth (inside H-Mart)

July 2021

Antiguo Lobo. Restaurateur Jesús Oñate Jr.’s newest restaurant is a contemporary-cool take on multiregional Mexican food. Read more here.

5370 Peachtree Road, Suite A, Chamblee. 470-385-6502, antiguolobo.com.

Rickshaw Thai. Paul Yuwachit, the co-owner of EAV Thai and Sushi in East Atlanta, opened this Thai spot with dishes inspired by Yuwachit’s fond family memories of Thai market favorites. Read more here.

1495 Alpharetta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-613-3972, rickshawatl.com.

Rodney Scott’s BBQ. Acclaimed pitmaster Rodney Scott brings his whole-hog barbecue to the MET development in Atlanta. Read more here and here.

668 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta. 678-855-7377, rodneyscottsbbq.com.

Serena Pastaficio. This contemporary Italian spot at Colony Square comes from the team behind Florida-based movie theater chain IPIC Theaters. Read more here.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. serena-pastificio.com/

Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill. Chef Keith Kash’s Duluth restaurant features a more health-conscious version of his Southern and soul food favorites. Read more here and here.

3580 Breckenridge Blvd, Duluth. 470-268-3761, wgssoutherngrill.com/

More restaurants that opened in July

& Cheese, Lenox Square

Hendrixx Ultra Lounge, Old Fourth Ward

Jaybee’s Tenders, Decatur

JoJo’s Beloved, Colony Square

Kouzina Christos, Marietta

Lamb Shack ghost kitchen, Buckhead

Monk’s Meadery, Viriginia-Highland

Moobongri, Duulth

Sabbath Brewing, East Atlanta

Pelicana Chicken, Duluth

Peri-Peri Chicken Fusion Food Court, Buford

Prince Palace Indian Bistro, Kennesaw

Rice N Spice Thai Sushi, Alpharetta

Stage Kitchen and Bar, Peachtree Corners

Tacos 1989, Buford (now closed)

Victorian x Bellwood Coffee, East Atlanta

August 2021

Kinship. The one-stop shop for meat, groceries and coffee also makes one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the city. Read more.

1019 Virginia Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-4374, kinship-atl.com.

Yao. The Dunwoody restaurant is a culinary homage to the Yaowarat neighborhood in Bangkok, an ancient Thai-Chinese community. Read more.

237 Perimeter Center Parkway NE, Dunwoody. 770-557-0353, yaoatlanta.com.

More restaurants that opened in August

Bar North, Kennesaw

Cherokee Rose BBQ Bar and Kitchen, Stone Mountain

Hamilton Hotel restaurants including Roaring Social and Carrie’s Conservatory, Alpharetta

Hook and Reel, Lawrenceville

Kingston’s Caribbean Restaurant, Decatur

Legends Fish and Chicken, Stone Mountain

Neyow’s Creole Cafe, Castleberry Hill

Steak Market, Midtown

Surina Thai, Chamblee

Tchin Tchin Coffee Roasters, Buford

Tiger K Cupbob, Duluth

September 2021

Biggerstaff Brewing Co. The Old Fourth Ward brewery features a selection of beer in addition to food menu from Staplehouse chef Ryan Smith. Read more here.

537 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-796-9919, biggerstaffbrewing.com.

Epicurean Atlanta. The food-focused hotel features flagship restaurant Reverence as well as Office Bar and Aerial, and offers cooking classes and workshops. Read more here.

1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-283-2000, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/

Tenya Japanese Eatery. Located in the former Rocco’s Pizza space in a shopping center on North Decatur Road, the fast-casual menu includes an array of sandwiches, salads, bowls, sides and sauces. Read more here.

2064 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 678-723-1388, atltenya.com.

Toscano. The owners of Sandy Springs restaurant Cibo e Beve bring their authentic Italian food to Atlantic Station. Read more here.

232 19th St. NW, Suite 7165, Atlanta. 404-500-5394, toscanoatlanta.com.

Tre Vele. The team behind Buckhead restaurant Mission + Market opened this Italian restaurant, complete with an Italian market and cafe. Read more here and here.

6017 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-303-8423. treveleatl.com/

More restaurants that opened in September:

AC Lounge, Dunwoody

Big Boss, Midtown

BK Lobster, Midtown

Chando’s Tacos, Buckhead

Dante’s NY-Style Pizza, Lilburn

Don Chicken, Duluth

Handlebar, Old Fourth Ward

Holiday Bar, The Interlock

Inner Voice Brewery, Decatur

The Island Grill, Duluth

Nibbles Kitchen and Bar, Powder Springs

Octopus Kitchen, Ansley Park

Rasoi Indian Fusion, Roswell

Whealthy, Sandy Springs

October 2021

Azotea Cantina. Located on 18th Street at Atlantic Station, Azotea is a Mexico City-inspired restaurant owned by Diego Velasquez, the Colombian-born founder of Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill. Read more here.

245 18th St. NW, Suite 5300, Atlanta. 404-902-6040, azoteacantina.com.

Bar Peri. Located in the AC Hotel, Bar Peri is the first rooftop bar to open in the Perimeter area. Read more here.

40 Perimeter Center Place, Dunwoody. 404-267-5190, barperi.com/

Papi Ali’s. You’ll find plant-based Latin American food at this spot from former Bar Mercado employee Mikail Ali. Read more here.

2323 Main St., Tucker. 470-575-6423, papialis.square.site.

More restaurants that opened in October

Atlanta Hard Cider, Marietta

Cape Restaurant (previously Biltong Bar), Alpharetta

Cajun Seafood Kitchen, Buford Highway

Docent x CB, Eastside Beltline

Kimchi Red, Alpharetta

Krave Korean, Underwood Hills

Magazzino Delle Pizza, Lawrenceville

Salt and Pepper Kitchen, downtown Atlanta

November 2021

Bar(n). The first of four restaurants to open at the Village at Dunwoody development features wine, whiskey, craft beer, charcuterie and light bites. Read more here.

5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-338-6992, thevillagedunwoody.com.

Le Bon Nosh. The Parisian-inspired cafe offers multiple options for all-day eating and drinking. Read more here.

65 Irby Ave. NW, Suite 103, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com.

UP on the Roof. The Greenville, South Carolina concept expanded to metro Atlanta with a rooftop bar and elevated bar food. Read more here.

33 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-5855, eatUPdrinkUP.net.

More restaurants that opened in November:

Awkward Brewing, Fayetteville

Itala Pizza, Johns Creek

Kitty Dare, Inman Park

Pho Cue, Glenwood Park

Seaside Oyster Bar, Suwanee

December 2021

The Greek Pizzeria and Gyros. The Brookhaven spot serves Greek pizzas and calzones, starters, salads, gyro wraps and platters, sides and sweets. Read more here.

3400 Clairmont Road, Suite A, Brookhaven. 404-996-6037, thegreekpizzeria.com.

Juniper Cafe. The new restaurant from the team behind Lazy Betty offers Vietnamese specialties, cocktails, coffee and housemade pastries. Read more here.

2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-695-6516, juniper-cafe.com/

Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken. The Ponce City Market spot from Chai Pani chef Meherwan Irani specializes in items made with Joyce Farms all-natural chicken, which is marinated, then rubbed with house piri piri from Spicewalla, Chai Pani’s sister spice company. Read more here.

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-3005, nanischicken.com/atlanta.

Pielands. Billy Streck’s latest eatery brings New York-style pizza and subs to Virginia-Highland. Read more here.

1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com.

More restaurants that opened in December

Belle & Lily’s, Embry Hills

Pollo Supremo, East Atlanta

LaRayia’s Bodega, Ponce City Market

Mount Royal and Spaceman, Buckhead

Saints + Council, Colony Square

Southern Feed Store food hall, East Atlanta

Metro Atlanta restaurants that opened their second (or third, or fourth) locations

26 Thai, Ph’east at Battery Atlanta

Alon’s, Phipps Plaza

Amalfi Pizza + Mercato, Buckhead

Arepa Grill, Buford

ASW Distillery, Battery Atlanta

AZN Sandwich Bar, downtown ATL

Bantam + Biddy, Atlantic Station

Bayou’Q, Vinings

Beto’s Tacos, Lawrenceville

Brookyln Bagel, Ansley Mall

DAS BBQ, Grant Park

Doughnut Dollies, Virginia-Highland

Eataliano, the Battery

Edgewood Pizza, West End

Eleven TLC, Lenox Square

Farm Burger, Virginia-Highland

Ford’s BBQ, Decatur

The General Muir, Sandy Springs

Guac y Margys, Midtown

Hai Authentic Chinese, Alpharetta

Hattie Marie’s BBQ, Decatur

Ju-C Bar, Krog Street Market (moved)

Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Atlantic Station

Hodegepodge Coffee, Decatur

Honeysuckle Gelato, Fayetteville

Indulge Popcorn, Krog Street Market

Iron Age Korean, Halcyon

Iron Hill Brewing, Perimeter

Kathleen’s Catch, Clairmont Road

La Parrilla Mexican, Sandy Springs

Local Green Atlanta ghost kitchen

Masterpiece, Johns Creek

My Fair Sweets, Avondale Estates

Nova Sushi, Midtown

Papi’s Cuban, Krog Street Market

Perc Atlanta, Virginia-Highland

Plant-Based Pizzeria, Sandy Springs

Pour Taproom, Midtown and West Midtown

Q’s Seafood, Lawrenceville

Red Pepper Taqueria, Dunwoody

Red Phone Booth, Buckhead

St. Germain Bakery, the Interlock

Scoville Hot Chicken, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown

Sean’s Candler Park, Candler Park

Senor Patron, Alpharetta

Spice House, Buckhead

Tabla, Buckhead

Taste of Greece, Midtown (moved from Peachtree Corners)

Twisted Kitchen, Smyrna

Vas Kouzina, Alpharetta

Veganaire, Alpharetta

Vietvana, Ponce City Market

Volcano Steak and Sushi, Duluth

Wei Authentic Chinese, Buford

Wicked Wings, Kennesaw

Wood’s Chapel BBQ Shortstop, Krog Street Market

