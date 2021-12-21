MAP: The more than 150 restaurants that opened in metro Atlanta in 2021

Almost two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta restaurant industry continues to add to its offerings, even as other concepts closed. Below, a (nearly complete) list of the restaurants that opened in metro Atlanta this year.
January 2021
Baffi. The joint venture between James Beard Award-winning chef Jonathan Waxman and former Brezza chef Andrew Cacioppo brought its modern Italian cuisine to West Midtown. Read more here.
976 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-724-9700, baffiatlanta.com
Banana Leaf Thai. Awut Pengpis, better known as Chef Woody, and Supakorn “Jobi” Thanasongtrakul highlight seafood on the menu at their Sandy Springs restaurant. Read more here.
227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Sandy Springs. 404-418-8156, bananaleafatl.com
Botica. Debuting on Jan. 1, chef Mimmo Alboumeh’s Spanish-meets-Mexican restaurant took over the former Watershed space on Peachtree. Read more here.
1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-228-6358, eatbotica.com
Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. Singer/songwriter Ne-Yo, his wife, Crystal Smith and hip-hop artist Karlie Redd came together to open all-day breakfast restaurant Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles. Read more here.
3725 Main St., College Park. 404-748-4244, johnnyschickenandwaffles.com
Spicy Hill. Brothers Desrick and Alrick Smith put their own twists on the Jamaican food of their childhood at their Jonesboro restaurant. Read more here.
1544 Tara Road, Jonesboro. 678-489-8412, spicyhillrestaurant.com
More restaurants that opened in January:
Ceviche Co. Xpress, Duluth
Eleven TLC, Ponce City Market
Farm Birds ghost kitchen, Buckhead
Fat Tuesday, Battery Atlanta
Highland Bistro, Old Fourth Ward
Not As Famous Cookie Co., Smyrna
The Orient, Cobb County
Peach Cobbler Cafe, Buckhead
Rakkan Ramen, Johns Creek
Sea Salt Seafood Lounge, Virginia-Highland
Credit: handout
February 2021
Bar Vegan and Dinkies. Pinky Cole expanded her plant-based empire with Bar Vegan, which serves up over-the-top cocktails and upscale vegan bar food. Derrick Hayes, the owner of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, also opened plant-based cheesesteak stall Dinkies inside the eatery. Read more here.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. sluttyveganatl.com
The Betty. Kimpton Sylvan Hotel’s marquee eatery is designed to evoke the feel of a 1950s supper club, with a menu to match. Read more here.
374 E. Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 877-984-6548, thesylvanhotel.com.
Snooze an a.m. eatery. The Colorado-based chain opened its first metro Atlanta location, offering all-day breakfast dishes and brunch cocktails. The restaurant has since opened more metro Atlanta locations. Read more here.
4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 470-571-3880, snoozeeatery.com
Soul: Food and Culture. Chef Todd Richards changed his Richards Southern Fried stall into this concept, which highlights soul and Southern classics including deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and crispy chicken wings. Read more here.
99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-9594, soulfoodandculture.com/
More restaurants that opened in February:
Anjoo BBQ, Suwanee
Butcher on the Whitlock, Marietta
Cultivation Brewing, Norcross
The Ginger Room, Alpharetta
LowCountry Steak, Midtown
Philanthropy Bar and Grill, Loganville
Rena’s Italian Fishery and Grill, Alpharetta
Rose and Olives, Duluth
Round Trip Brewing Co., Upper Westside
Texican Tex-Mex Barbecue, Roswell (closed in September)
Toast on Lenox, Buckhead
The Woodall, West Midtown
Credit: Wendell Brock
March 2021
Chef Smokey’s. The birria trend was a saving grace for Mauro Cruz during the pandemic. When he lost his job, he started a pop-up, which he then turned into a popular brick-and-mortar. Read more here.
2805 Veterans Memorial Highway SW, Austell. 770-485-7457, facebook.com/chefsmokeyatl/?ref=py_c
El Vinedo Local. Located down the block from the Fox Theatre, El Vinedo Local offers an extensive selection of wine and a South American-inspired menu. Read more here.
730 Peachtree St., Suite 100, Atlanta. 404-596-8239, elvinedolocal.com
Storico Vino. The wine bar from the owners of Forza Storico and Storico Fresco also features a variety of small plates, pastas and sandwiches. Read more here.
3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-806-0050, storico.com/vino
More restaurants that opened in March:
Blaqhaus ATL, Marietta
Bloom Doughnuts, Milton
Candler Rail Brewing, Candler Park
Daisuki Sushi Izakaya, Johns Creek
Drumz N Flatz, Stone Mountain
Grant Park Eats/Zoo Bar, Grant Park
Hiro Ramen and Tea Bar, Decatur
Krabs Hut, East Atlanta
Neighborhood Wraps, Reynoldstown
Queso Shop, (temporarily closed, will reopen in Toco Hills in 2022)
Screamin’ Weenies, East Atlanta
St. Julep, Willow Bar, Buckhead
Credit: Wendell Brock
April 2021
Besties. Look for empanadas and Belgian waffles at this Alpharetta spot. Read more here.
5238 McGinnis Ferry Road, Alpharetta. 678-691-8184, bestiesempanadas.com
Chattahoochee Food Works at The Works. The food hall at Upper Westside mixed-use development The Works features more than 30 vendors, with offerings including vegan Indian food, grilled meats, pizza and Thai food. Read more here.
1235 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. chattahoocheefoodworks.com
The Continent. Chef Scotley Innis pairs his Jamaican cuisine with cocktails and an adjoining cigar bar on Buford Highway. Read more here.
4300 Buford Highway, Atlanta. 404-228-2027, thecontinentatlanta.com.
Emmy Squared. The New York-based pizzeria brings its rectangular pies to Glenwood Park, along with drinks and a tasty burger. Read more here and here.
475 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta. 470-610-0100, emmysquaredpizza.com/location/glenwood-atlanta-georgia/.
Hippin Hops. The state’s first Black-owned brick-and-mortar brewery also offers oysters, po’boys and other Southern-inspired dishes, with more metro Atlanta locations on the way. Read more here.
1308 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 678-713-2739, hippinhopsbrewery.com
Karv. Mediterranean-inspired fast-casual spot Karv offers a Greek-influenced menu with options including marinated rotisserie chicken thighs souvla, marinated rotisserie pork blade roast souvla, braised pulled lamb shank, and braised beef short rib. Read more here.
5126 Peachtree Blvd., Building A, Chamblee. karvkitchen.com
La Calavera Pizza. After closing their Memorial Drive bakery, husband and wife Eric Arillo and Dale Ralston pivoted to making pizza in the same space. Read more here.
696 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-697-7030, lacalaverapizza.com
Maepole. Chef Peter Dale opened a Summerhill location of his popular Athens restaurant, offering a health-focused build-your-own-bowl menu. Read more here.
72 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-907-4355, maepole.com.
Poco Loco ATL. Chef Nick Melvin turned his popular burrito pop-up into a brick-and-mortar in the former Dish Dive space in Kirkwood. Read more here.
2233 College Ave. NE, Atlanta. pocolocoatl.com
Tum Pok Pok. Adidsara Weerasin, who was born in the south of Thailand and grew up in Bangkok, brings food from the Isan region of the country to Buford Highway. Read more here.
5000 Buford Highway NE, Chamblee. 770-457-7161, tumpokpok.com
More restaurants that opened in April:
6S Brewing, Duluth
Blu Seafood House, Midtown
Habitat, Buckhead
JJ Dominican Snacks, Marietta
Kawa 18 Ramen, Forest Park
Lily Sushi Bar, Alpharetta
Neighborhood Cuisine & Provisions, Marietta
Passador Brazilian Steakhouse, Johns Creek
Skilled Cheese, Triton Yards
Slush, Old Fourth Ward
Saito Sushi, downtown Atlanta
Credit: Wendell Brock
May 2021
The Abby Singer. The first restaurant to open in Kirkwood’s Pratt Pullman District serves Midwestern-inspired specialties including the Jucy Lucy burger, as well as cocktails. Read more here and here.
225 Rogers St. NE, Building 11, Atlanta. secondmeal-llc.com.
The Breakfast Boys. Lorenzo Wyche teamed up with the owners of Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen to open this all-day breakfast spot with a selection of beignets. Read more here.
3387 Main St., College Park. 470-312-2108, eatatbreakfastboys.com.
Cattle Shed. The owners of Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern opened this steakhouse and wine bar in mixed-use development Halcyon. Read more here.
6290 Halcyon Way, Suite 610, Alpharetta. 770-680-2457, cattleshedwinebar.com.
Che Butter Jonez. The popular pop-up went brick-and-mortar, offering signature dishes including the That Sh** Slambing, a lamb burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and jalapenos with an herb sauce and fries. Read more here.
757 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Atlanta. 404-919-4061, chebutterjonez.com/che-on-cleveland.
Drawbar. This rooftop spot at the Bellyard hotel at West Midtown development the Interlock offers an eclectic menu with one of the best views in Atlanta. Read more here.
1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com/dine/drawbar
El Capitan. Restaurateur Alfredo Negrete serves Mexican seafood in a strip center on Roswell Road in the Northridge area of Sandy Springs. Read more here and here.
Lobster Banh Mi. This Duluth spot offers a variety of banh mi sandwiches, with the lobster version acting as the star of the show. Read more here.
3095 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Duluth. 770-910-7175, lobsterbanhmi.com
Poach Social. Find all-day brunch at Poach, as well as takeout and patio dining. Read more here.
112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. 678-974-7324, poachsocial.com
More restaurants that opened in May:
Amore e Amore, Inman Park
Blackbird Farms Brewery, Lilburn
Cantina Loca, Alpharetta (now closed)
Chef Wu, Roswell
Gopchang Salon, Suwanee
Green Tomatoes Cafe, Marietta
Kettlerock Brewing, Peachtree Corners
The Linnethia, Duluth
Little Cottage Brewery, Avondale Estates
Madrid Spanish Taverna, Roswell
Nagomiya, Midtown
Olomi’s Grill Halal, Alpharetta
Star Bar, Little Five Points (reopening)
Credit: Chris Hunt
June 2021
A-Street. Chef-owner Kevin Nelson embraces international influences at his Roswell restaurant. Read more here.
605 Atlanta St., Roswell. 770-910-7639, astreetroswell.com.
Lucian Wine Bar & Bookstore. Books and an extensive wine list, along with a menu from a former Cakes & Ale chef at this Buckhead spot. Read more here.
3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com.
Politan Row at Colony Square. The food hall inside the revamped Colony Square is home to vendors including Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co. and Pretty Little Tacos. Read more here.
1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. colonysquare.com/politan-row.
Sweetgreen. The Washington D.C.-based salad chain opened its first Atlanta location inside Ponce City Market, with several local locations following. Read more here.
650 North Ave. NE, Suite 102B, Atlanta. 770-766-8500, sweetgreen.com.
More restaurants that opened in June:
BBQ Chicken, Doraville
Cest La Vie Bakery and Cafe, Duluth
The Dutch, Johns Creek
Loquom Lounge, Roswell
Mr. Fries Man, downtown Atlanta
Mrs. P’s Bar and Kitchen, Old Fourth Ward
Modena Ristorante, Marietta
Nara Cuisine and Lounge, Johns Creek
Samurai Ramen, Duluth
Sistahritas, East Atlanta
YH’s BBQ and Crab, Duluth
Zzamppong Zizon, Duluth (inside H-Mart)
Credit: Mia Yakel
July 2021
Antiguo Lobo. Restaurateur Jesús Oñate Jr.’s newest restaurant is a contemporary-cool take on multiregional Mexican food. Read more here.
5370 Peachtree Road, Suite A, Chamblee. 470-385-6502, antiguolobo.com.
Rickshaw Thai. Paul Yuwachit, the co-owner of EAV Thai and Sushi in East Atlanta, opened this Thai spot with dishes inspired by Yuwachit’s fond family memories of Thai market favorites. Read more here.
1495 Alpharetta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-613-3972, rickshawatl.com.
Rodney Scott’s BBQ. Acclaimed pitmaster Rodney Scott brings his whole-hog barbecue to the MET development in Atlanta. Read more here and here.
668 Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta. 678-855-7377, rodneyscottsbbq.com.
Serena Pastaficio. This contemporary Italian spot at Colony Square comes from the team behind Florida-based movie theater chain IPIC Theaters. Read more here.
1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. serena-pastificio.com/
Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill. Chef Keith Kash’s Duluth restaurant features a more health-conscious version of his Southern and soul food favorites. Read more here and here.
3580 Breckenridge Blvd, Duluth. 470-268-3761, wgssoutherngrill.com/
More restaurants that opened in July
& Cheese, Lenox Square
Hendrixx Ultra Lounge, Old Fourth Ward
Jaybee’s Tenders, Decatur
JoJo’s Beloved, Colony Square
Kouzina Christos, Marietta
Lamb Shack ghost kitchen, Buckhead
Monk’s Meadery, Viriginia-Highland
Moobongri, Duulth
Sabbath Brewing, East Atlanta
Pelicana Chicken, Duluth
Peri-Peri Chicken Fusion Food Court, Buford
Prince Palace Indian Bistro, Kennesaw
Rice N Spice Thai Sushi, Alpharetta
Stage Kitchen and Bar, Peachtree Corners
Tacos 1989, Buford (now closed)
Victorian x Bellwood Coffee, East Atlanta
Credit: Mia Yakel
August 2021
Kinship. The one-stop shop for meat, groceries and coffee also makes one of the best breakfast sandwiches in the city. Read more.
1019 Virginia Ave., Atlanta. 404-343-4374, kinship-atl.com.
Yao. The Dunwoody restaurant is a culinary homage to the Yaowarat neighborhood in Bangkok, an ancient Thai-Chinese community. Read more.
237 Perimeter Center Parkway NE, Dunwoody. 770-557-0353, yaoatlanta.com.
More restaurants that opened in August
Bar North, Kennesaw
Cherokee Rose BBQ Bar and Kitchen, Stone Mountain
Hamilton Hotel restaurants including Roaring Social and Carrie’s Conservatory, Alpharetta
Hook and Reel, Lawrenceville
Kingston’s Caribbean Restaurant, Decatur
Legends Fish and Chicken, Stone Mountain
Neyow’s Creole Cafe, Castleberry Hill
Steak Market, Midtown
Surina Thai, Chamblee
Tchin Tchin Coffee Roasters, Buford
Tiger K Cupbob, Duluth
Credit: Mia Yakel
September 2021
Biggerstaff Brewing Co. The Old Fourth Ward brewery features a selection of beer in addition to food menu from Staplehouse chef Ryan Smith. Read more here.
537 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-796-9919, biggerstaffbrewing.com.
Epicurean Atlanta. The food-focused hotel features flagship restaurant Reverence as well as Office Bar and Aerial, and offers cooking classes and workshops. Read more here.
1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 470-283-2000, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/
Tenya Japanese Eatery. Located in the former Rocco’s Pizza space in a shopping center on North Decatur Road, the fast-casual menu includes an array of sandwiches, salads, bowls, sides and sauces. Read more here.
2064 N. Decatur Road, Decatur. 678-723-1388, atltenya.com.
Toscano. The owners of Sandy Springs restaurant Cibo e Beve bring their authentic Italian food to Atlantic Station. Read more here.
232 19th St. NW, Suite 7165, Atlanta. 404-500-5394, toscanoatlanta.com.
Tre Vele. The team behind Buckhead restaurant Mission + Market opened this Italian restaurant, complete with an Italian market and cafe. Read more here and here.
6017 Sandy Springs Circle, Sandy Springs. 404-303-8423. treveleatl.com/
More restaurants that opened in September:
AC Lounge, Dunwoody
Big Boss, Midtown
BK Lobster, Midtown
Chando’s Tacos, Buckhead
Dante’s NY-Style Pizza, Lilburn
Don Chicken, Duluth
Handlebar, Old Fourth Ward
Holiday Bar, The Interlock
Inner Voice Brewery, Decatur
The Island Grill, Duluth
Nibbles Kitchen and Bar, Powder Springs
Octopus Kitchen, Ansley Park
Rasoi Indian Fusion, Roswell
Whealthy, Sandy Springs
Credit: Chris Hunt
October 2021
Azotea Cantina. Located on 18th Street at Atlantic Station, Azotea is a Mexico City-inspired restaurant owned by Diego Velasquez, the Colombian-born founder of Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill. Read more here.
245 18th St. NW, Suite 5300, Atlanta. 404-902-6040, azoteacantina.com.
Bar Peri. Located in the AC Hotel, Bar Peri is the first rooftop bar to open in the Perimeter area. Read more here.
40 Perimeter Center Place, Dunwoody. 404-267-5190, barperi.com/
Papi Ali’s. You’ll find plant-based Latin American food at this spot from former Bar Mercado employee Mikail Ali. Read more here.
2323 Main St., Tucker. 470-575-6423, papialis.square.site.
More restaurants that opened in October
Atlanta Hard Cider, Marietta
Cape Restaurant (previously Biltong Bar), Alpharetta
Cajun Seafood Kitchen, Buford Highway
Docent x CB, Eastside Beltline
Kimchi Red, Alpharetta
Krave Korean, Underwood Hills
Magazzino Delle Pizza, Lawrenceville
Salt and Pepper Kitchen, downtown Atlanta
Credit: Mia Yakel
November 2021
Bar(n). The first of four restaurants to open at the Village at Dunwoody development features wine, whiskey, craft beer, charcuterie and light bites. Read more here.
5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-338-6992, thevillagedunwoody.com.
Le Bon Nosh. The Parisian-inspired cafe offers multiple options for all-day eating and drinking. Read more here.
65 Irby Ave. NW, Suite 103, Atlanta. 404-835-2007, lebonnosh.com.
UP on the Roof. The Greenville, South Carolina concept expanded to metro Atlanta with a rooftop bar and elevated bar food. Read more here.
33 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-5855, eatUPdrinkUP.net.
More restaurants that opened in November:
Awkward Brewing, Fayetteville
Itala Pizza, Johns Creek
Kitty Dare, Inman Park
Pho Cue, Glenwood Park
Seaside Oyster Bar, Suwanee
Credit: Mia Yakel
December 2021
The Greek Pizzeria and Gyros. The Brookhaven spot serves Greek pizzas and calzones, starters, salads, gyro wraps and platters, sides and sweets. Read more here.
3400 Clairmont Road, Suite A, Brookhaven. 404-996-6037, thegreekpizzeria.com.
Juniper Cafe. The new restaurant from the team behind Lazy Betty offers Vietnamese specialties, cocktails, coffee and housemade pastries. Read more here.
2260 Marietta Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-695-6516, juniper-cafe.com/
Nani’s Piri Piri Chicken. The Ponce City Market spot from Chai Pani chef Meherwan Irani specializes in items made with Joyce Farms all-natural chicken, which is marinated, then rubbed with house piri piri from Spicewalla, Chai Pani’s sister spice company. Read more here.
675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-3005, nanischicken.com/atlanta.
Pielands. Billy Streck’s latest eatery brings New York-style pizza and subs to Virginia-Highland. Read more here.
1021 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-9961, pielands.com.
More restaurants that opened in December
Belle & Lily’s, Embry Hills
Pollo Supremo, East Atlanta
LaRayia’s Bodega, Ponce City Market
Mount Royal and Spaceman, Buckhead
Saints + Council, Colony Square
Southern Feed Store food hall, East Atlanta
Credit: Ligaya Figueras
Metro Atlanta restaurants that opened their second (or third, or fourth) locations
26 Thai, Ph’east at Battery Atlanta
Alon’s, Phipps Plaza
Amalfi Pizza + Mercato, Buckhead
Arepa Grill, Buford
ASW Distillery, Battery Atlanta
AZN Sandwich Bar, downtown ATL
Bantam + Biddy, Atlantic Station
Bayou’Q, Vinings
Beto’s Tacos, Lawrenceville
Brookyln Bagel, Ansley Mall
DAS BBQ, Grant Park
Doughnut Dollies, Virginia-Highland
Eataliano, the Battery
Edgewood Pizza, West End
Eleven TLC, Lenox Square
Farm Burger, Virginia-Highland
Ford’s BBQ, Decatur
The General Muir, Sandy Springs
Guac y Margys, Midtown
Hai Authentic Chinese, Alpharetta
Hattie Marie’s BBQ, Decatur
Ju-C Bar, Krog Street Market (moved)
Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern, Atlantic Station
Hodegepodge Coffee, Decatur
Honeysuckle Gelato, Fayetteville
Indulge Popcorn, Krog Street Market
Iron Age Korean, Halcyon
Iron Hill Brewing, Perimeter
Kathleen’s Catch, Clairmont Road
La Parrilla Mexican, Sandy Springs
Local Green Atlanta ghost kitchen
Masterpiece, Johns Creek
My Fair Sweets, Avondale Estates
Nova Sushi, Midtown
Papi’s Cuban, Krog Street Market
Perc Atlanta, Virginia-Highland
Plant-Based Pizzeria, Sandy Springs
Pour Taproom, Midtown and West Midtown
Q’s Seafood, Lawrenceville
Red Pepper Taqueria, Dunwoody
Red Phone Booth, Buckhead
St. Germain Bakery, the Interlock
Scoville Hot Chicken, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown
Sean’s Candler Park, Candler Park
Senor Patron, Alpharetta
Spice House, Buckhead
Tabla, Buckhead
Taste of Greece, Midtown (moved from Peachtree Corners)
Twisted Kitchen, Smyrna
Vas Kouzina, Alpharetta
Veganaire, Alpharetta
Vietvana, Ponce City Market
Volcano Steak and Sushi, Duluth
Wei Authentic Chinese, Buford
Wicked Wings, Kennesaw
Wood’s Chapel BBQ Shortstop, Krog Street Market
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author