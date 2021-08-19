Brooklyn Bagel Bakery and Deli opens in Ansley Mall

The shop features a menu similar to the Johns Creek location, with just a few items removed and several added. At Ansley, look for new “egg-wiches” including the Egg Nova with scrambled eggs, sliced Nova and tomato and the Brooklyn Way, a potato, egg and cheese sandwich.

Have a sweet tooth? The new location is testing out its new Kit Kat cream cheese. You’ll also find a variety of homemade bagels, schmears, salads, lunch sandwiches, melts and wraps.