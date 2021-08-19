Brooklyn Bagel Bakery and Deli opens in Ansley Mall

Longtime Johns Creek bagel shop Brooklyn Bagel Bakery and Deli made its intown debut last week with a second location in Ansley Mall.
The shop features a menu similar to the Johns Creek location, with just a few items removed and several added. At Ansley, look for new “egg-wiches” including the Egg Nova with scrambled eggs, sliced Nova and tomato and the Brooklyn Way, a potato, egg and cheese sandwich.
Have a sweet tooth? The new location is testing out its new Kit Kat cream cheese. You’ll also find a variety of homemade bagels, schmears, salads, lunch sandwiches, melts and wraps.
Formerly a Panera Bread Company, the new counter service space features seating for about 80 inside by way of booths and communal tables, as well as some outdoor seating.
Alan Ahlzadeh, who owns Brooklyn Bagel with his son, Avi, opened the Johns Creek location in 1997.
Brooklyn Bagels Ansley is open 6 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.
1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2396, brooklynbagel-deli.com/
