The Dutch opening in Johns Creek for frites, soft-serve ice cream

The interior of the Dutch. / Courtesy of the Dutch

Customers with a sweet tooth will see croissants and scones served from opening at 7 a.m., with Dutch Monkey doughnuts served starting at around 8 a.m.

Also look for two flavors of homemade soft-serve ice cream, as well as Counter Culture Coffee drinks, including nitro, cold brew, frappes and affogatos.

Satyu-Burge said a frites-focused concept was always in the cards for her and Burge.

“The love of my life is cheese fries,” Satyu-Burge said. Indeed, she told a magazine that profiled her when she was working as a pastry chef in New York that she was “on a lifelong hunt for the world’s best cheese fries.”

Arpana Satyu-Burge and Martin Burge, owners of the Dutch and Dutch Monkey Doughnuts. / Courtesy of the Dutch

When the couple got a commercial deep fryer for Christmas in 2018, they started experimenting with making frites and sauces and decided they would be a good addition to the menu for their new location.

The distinction between “frites” and “fries” lies in the preparation of the dish. French fries are usually more thinly cut, frozen potatoes, while frites are generally hand-cut aged potatoes, that have a thicker, square cut, “allowing the outside to be crunchy while the inside steams to a mashed potato texture,” Satyu-Berge said. The potatoes are aged, cut, soaked, blanched, cooled, and fried a second time at a higher temperature to achieve that result.

The Dutch space, fronted by blue brick, has a counter where customers can place orders, along with a self-serve drink fridge. A small amount of seating is available in the lobby of the Evoq building, as well as the cafe’s interior and on an outdoor patio.

Opening hours will be 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Employees will be required to wear masks.

1900 Everly Lane, Johns Creek. thedutchjohnscreek.com/

