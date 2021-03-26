A plant shop doubling as a coffee shop is coming to East Atlanta

An Atlanta plant shop and a local coffee shop are joining forces this May to open an East Atlanta spot that showcases both of their offerings.
The Victorian Atlanta x Bellwood Coffee will open this spring at 1336 Glenwood Avenue SE.
The 2,370 square-foot shop, a 100-year-old historic home, will feature plants, soil blends, planters, pieces made by local ceramic artists and plant accessories from the Victorian and a variety of seasonal coffee drinks and grab-and-go pastries from a Bellwood Coffee counter.
Designed by Alison Michaels-Fandel, the space “will incorporate historic and contemporary features throughout using beautiful clay tiles, eccentric wallpaper, colorful floors and touches of saturated colors,” according to a press release, as well as wood elements from local craftsmen.
The shop will offer eight bar stools at the coffee bar, a front porch seating area and several spots with seating for three to five guests.
Founded by husband and wife duo Cary Smith and Libby Hockenberry, who met in the fine arts department at Georgia State University, the Victorian opened its first location in 2017 inside Citizen Supply in Ponce City Market. The shop recently relocated into a stand-alone store on the ground floor of the market.
Bellwood Coffee was founded by brothers Charles and Joel Norman, and their friends Tommy Keough and Ben Shaum in late 2018 with a coffee cart parked inside a restaurant. The Bellwood Coffee cafe and roastery is located at 2011 Bolton Road NW in Atlanta.
Starting this May, the Victorian will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday. Bellwood Coffee will be serving 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The location will be available for in-store shopping, as well as curbside pick-up. Masks are required while inside the shop.
