A plant shop doubling as a coffee shop is coming to East Atlanta

From left to right: Charles Norman (Co-Founder, Bellwood Coffee), Joel Norman (Co-Founder, Bellwood Coffee), Libby Hockenberry (Co-Founder, the Victorian), Cary Smith (Co-Founder, the Victorian) / Courtesy of Victorian x Bellwood Coffee

Founded by husband and wife duo Cary Smith and Libby Hockenberry, who met in the fine arts department at Georgia State University, the Victorian opened its first location in 2017 inside Citizen Supply in Ponce City Market. The shop recently relocated into a stand-alone store on the ground floor of the market.

Bellwood Coffee was founded by brothers Charles and Joel Norman, and their friends Tommy Keough and Ben Shaum in late 2018 with a coffee cart parked inside a restaurant. The Bellwood Coffee cafe and roastery is located at 2011 Bolton Road NW in Atlanta.

Starting this May, the Victorian will be open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday - Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday - Sunday. Bellwood Coffee will be serving 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday - Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The location will be available for in-store shopping, as well as curbside pick-up. Masks are required while inside the shop.

