The Woodall opening next week for steak frites, cocktails in West Midtown

The team behind Sterling Hospitality, which operates Marlow’s Tavern and Sterling Culinary Management, is set to open the Woodall in West Midtown next week.
John C. Metz the executive chef, CEO and co-founder of Sterling Hospitality will open the Woodall Feb. 8 at 2260 Marietta Blvd. NW in the Westside Village at Moores Mill mixed-use development. The restaurant, named for the creek that, along with Peachtree Creek, define the borders of Moores Mill, will initially be open for dinner only and plans to expand its hours in the coming weeks. Curbside pickup will also be available, with delivery to come.
Menu highlights include Pigs in a Blanket made with mini wagyu beef hot dogs served on a puff pastry; steak frites served with green beans and steak fries in a wild mushroom-cognac-peppercorn gravy; chicken paillard served with glazed heirloom carrots, fingerling potato, green beans and sauce velouté; and pappardelle served with wild mushroom, zucchini, blistered grape tomato and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
The restaurant’s cocktail list will include options like the Green Tea Cucumber “Gimlet” made with Highclere Castle Gin, lime, matcha tea syrup and matcha tea and the Woodall made with Seersucker Gin, Nonino Amaro, grapefruit, simple syrup, lime and St. George Absinthe rinse.
In addition to Metz, the Woodall’s staff will include chef de cuisine Scott Weaver and general manager Rick Blumberg.
“I love this community, and I want to contribute something fresh, exciting and modern,” Metz said in a prepared statement. “The Woodall is an upscale gathering place that reflects the unique and energetic character of this neighborhood with a globally inspired take on contemporary favorites.”
The restaurant, which occupies a converted brick warehouse, will feature a “nostalgic futurism” feel with whitewashed brick and a brassy-looking back bar, a mural from local artist Thomas Turner and a patio with banquettes and community table seating with an open-air firepit.
The Woodall, which will require masks and social distancing. Plexiglas dividers are installed between booths, with sanitation stations available throughout the building.
The restaurant will open for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, and will eventually open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch service.
2260 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta. 404-343-4424, thewoodallwestside.com/
