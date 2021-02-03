The Woodall opening next week for steak frites, cocktails in West Midtown

In addition to Metz, the Woodall’s staff will include chef de cuisine Scott Weaver and general manager Rick Blumberg.

“I love this community, and I want to contribute something fresh, exciting and modern,” Metz said in a prepared statement. “The Woodall is an upscale gathering place that reflects the unique and energetic character of this neighborhood with a globally inspired take on contemporary favorites.”

The restaurant, which occupies a converted brick warehouse, will feature a “nostalgic futurism” feel with whitewashed brick and a brassy-looking back bar, a mural from local artist Thomas Turner and a patio with banquettes and community table seating with an open-air firepit.

The Woodall, which will require masks and social distancing. Plexiglas dividers are installed between booths, with sanitation stations available throughout the building.

The restaurant will open for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, and will eventually open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch service.

2260 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta. 404-343-4424, thewoodallwestside.com/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.