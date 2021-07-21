ajc logo
Feast on gold leaf-encrusted steak when Steak Market opens in Midtown

Feast of gold-crusted steaks when Steak Market opens later this year. / Courtesy of Steak Market
Feast of gold-crusted steaks when Steak Market opens later this year. / Courtesy of Steak Market

Restaurant News
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

A high-end steak restaurant is coming to Midtown later this summer, with plans to serve up some flashy meats.

Steak Market is slated to open in the next couple of months at 793 Juniper Street NE. The space was previously home to Spice restaurant and rapper Ludacris’ eatery Straits, which then became Time Restaurant & Lounge. Most recently, it was Simon’s, a restaurant that opened in 2017 and closed early on in the pandemic.

A rendering of the main dining room at Steak Market. / Courtesy of Steak Market
A rendering of the main dining room at Steak Market. / Courtesy of Steak Market

The menu will highlight globally-sourced, wagyu and Kobe beef, as well as fresh seafood and a raw bar.

Steak Market’s beverage program will feature an extensive wine list, custom cocktails and 300 varieties of scotch and whiskey.

Designed by Atlanta’s Lotus Design Interiors, the sapce “strikes a balance between classic and contemporary, with neon light fixtures, custom tables and bronze accents,” according to a press release. The restaurant seats 200 guests on three levels including a 12-person private dining room on the top floor and a members-only cigar lounge on the bottom level.

A rendering of the cigar lounge at Steak Market. / Courtesy of Steak Market
A rendering of the cigar lounge at Steak Market. / Courtesy of Steak Market

A membership program will come with priority reservations, 10% discount on food and drinks and a private cigar locker.

Once open, Steak Market will serve dinner nightly starting at 5 p.m. and brunch from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to request for more information on the owner, menu and outdoor seating options.

