Feast on gold leaf-encrusted steak when Steak Market opens in Midtown

Designed by Atlanta’s Lotus Design Interiors, the sapce “strikes a balance between classic and contemporary, with neon light fixtures, custom tables and bronze accents,” according to a press release. The restaurant seats 200 guests on three levels including a 12-person private dining room on the top floor and a members-only cigar lounge on the bottom level.

Caption A rendering of the cigar lounge at Steak Market. / Courtesy of Steak Market

A membership program will come with priority reservations, 10% discount on food and drinks and a private cigar locker.

Once open, Steak Market will serve dinner nightly starting at 5 p.m. and brunch from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays.

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to request for more information on the owner, menu and outdoor seating options.

