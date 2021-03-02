Big Dave’s, Slutty Vegan owners launch vegan cheesesteak concept Dinkies

Big Dave’s owner Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole, the owner of popular vegan burger eatery Slutty Vegan, opened Dinkies Feb. 28 inside Bar Vegan, Cole’s newly-opened bar and restaurant on the second floor of Ponce City Market.

The eatery inside an eatery -- the name is a combination of Dave and Pinky -- offers a concise menu featuring a plant-based Dinkies Cheezesteak made with Impossible meat, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers and American and provolone cheese, as well as traditional and sweet potato tots.