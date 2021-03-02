X

Big Dave’s, Slutty Vegan owners launch vegan cheesesteak concept Dinkies

By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The owners of two popular Atlanta restaurants are joining forces on a new plant-based concept.

Big Dave’s owner Derrick Hayes and Pinky Cole, the owner of popular vegan burger eatery Slutty Vegan, opened Dinkies Feb. 28 inside Bar Vegan, Cole’s newly-opened bar and restaurant on the second floor of Ponce City Market.

The eatery inside an eatery -- the name is a combination of Dave and Pinky -- offers a concise menu featuring a plant-based Dinkies Cheezesteak made with Impossible meat, mushrooms, onions, sweet peppers, banana peppers and American and provolone cheese, as well as traditional and sweet potato tots.

Dinkies isn’t the first collaboration between Cole and Hayes. The pair teamed up last year to give Rayshard Brooks’ widow and four children a new car and life insurance policies, and the two partnered with Clark Atlanta University to provide an all-inclusive college education package, valued at $600,000, for the children.

Hayes operates Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks locations in downtown Atlanta and in Doraville, as well as a food truck. In addition to Bar Vegan, Cole owns three Slutty Vegan locations in Atlanta and Jonesboro, and a Slutty Vegan food truck.

A promo for Dinkies, the new vegan cheesesteak concept open inside Bar Vegan in Ponce City Market.

Cole said she and Hayes have plans to open more Dinkies locations in the future.

Dinkies is open from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily inside Bar Vegan.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Dinkies:

675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. bigdavescheesesteaks.com/

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

