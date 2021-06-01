First Look: Food truck phenom Che Butter Jonez goes brick-and-mortar

“I was the kid who took the stinky lunch to school,” Rhasaan said. “I had dinner for lunch, if that makes sense. And being from Queens, it was just diverse. You have a Jamaican restaurant on one end and Jewish deli the other. As kids, we’d go get a $2 matzo ball soup, then we’d go to the Chinese restaurant and get chicken wings and egg rolls, and mix it all up. There was just so much food around.”

A hit from the Che Butter Jonez food truck that will show up at the restaurant is a lamb burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and jalapenos with an herb sauce and fries. Mia Yakel for The AJC Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Without a doubt, the rotating Che Butter Jonez restaurant menu will feature some of the greatest hits from the food truck menu. The top-seller is a lamb burger with caramelized onions and jalapenos, lettuce, tomato and herb aioli, stacked on a brioche bun, and served with fries.

Another staple is Who Let Mookie Make the Pasta, playfully named for the “Do The Right Thing” character, and most often made with linguine noodles and shrimp, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, green onions, garlic and shaved Parmesan cheese. But sometimes Rhasaan does a slow-simmered lamb ragu, or dreams up yet another variation, like Chicken 65.

Che Butter Jonez's Who Let Mookie Make the Pasta includes shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, spinach and shaved Parmesan. Mia Yakel for The AJC Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

“People ask me all the time, ‘What’s your style of cooking?’ I say, ‘I make what I like.’ That’s how I grew up,” Rhasaan said. “But there’s a lot of things I want to do. The last four weeks, I stressed myself out thinking about what my menu was going to be.”

Che Butter Jonez's Flash Fried Brussels Sprouts. Mia Yakel for The AJC Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

In addition to lunch and dinner, Che Butter Jonez will be open mornings, serving Café Bustelo drip coffee, bagels, croissants, and that New York City classic, the bacon, egg and cheese sandwich.

“It’s going to have the whole feeling of a bodega in New York, but in the Chevron in Atlanta,” Fox-Quinlan said, smiling. “To start off, we’ll do a little brunch every other Sunday, and I do a really nice brunch,” Rhasaan said.

“His brunch is awesome,” Fox-Quinlan agreed. “We’ve been together now for nine years, and from the onset of our relationship, he cooked for me. I would think, ‘Oh, this is the dish that he cooks well.’ But then he kept cooking, and I didn’t have to cook anymore, it was so good. And I told him, ‘You should open a restaurant.’ "

Instead, the couple decided the way to a restaurant would be through a food truck. Some three years later, that proved to be true. And even if the restaurant is a modest one, they believe it’s another step forward.

Che Butter Jonez's ordering and dining area. Mia Yakel for The AJC Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

“Why I’m glad we started here is because now you’re coming for the food,” Rhasaan said. “I did a lot of stuff before this. I did social justice stuff. I worked with tech companies. I just do stuff. I’ve been like that my whole life. If I find an interest in it, I do it. If I see a gap, I want to fill it.

“But now, I don’t want to do anything else but cook. It’s about the food for me. I still get nervous cooking for people, because that’s the most personal thing you can do, besides kissing someone.”

757 Cleveland Ave., Suite E, Atlanta. 404-919-4061, chebutterjonez.com/che-on-cleveland.

