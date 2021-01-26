Todd Richards set to debut Soul at Krog Street Market next week

Acclaimed Atlanta chef Todd Richards is debuting a new concept inside Krog Street Market next week.
Richards will turn his hot chicken stall Richards’ Southern Fried -- which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic -- into Soul Food & Culture on Feb. 1.
The menu will feature a variety of soul and Southern classics including deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, crispy chicken wings with a variety of sauce options, four different chicken sandwiches and dishes like chicken or catfish and waffles. Sides include mac and cheese and collard greens with smoked chicken. Several recipes from Richards’ 2018 cookbook, “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes,” are featured.
Richards opened Richards’ Southern Fried, which, in addition to chicken, served popular dishes including collard green “pho” and catfish sandwiches, had been open since early 2016.
Soul will join Lake & Oak barbecue eatery in East Lake, which Richards opened late last year with Josh Lee.
Richards was not immediately available for comment.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Soul Food & Culture:
99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-9594, soulfoodandculture.com/
