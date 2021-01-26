Todd Richards set to debut Soul at Krog Street Market next week

The menu will feature a variety of soul and Southern classics including deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, crispy chicken wings with a variety of sauce options, four different chicken sandwiches and dishes like chicken or catfish and waffles. Sides include mac and cheese and collard greens with smoked chicken. Several recipes from Richards’ 2018 cookbook, “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes,” are featured.

Explore New metro Atlanta restaurants

Richards opened Richards’ Southern Fried, which, in addition to chicken, served popular dishes including collard green “pho” and catfish sandwiches, had been open since early 2016.