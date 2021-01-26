X

Todd Richards set to debut Soul at Krog Street Market next week

Todd Richards, who has a counter-service restaurant, Richards’ Southern Fried, at Krog Street Market, is the author of “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.” CONTRIBUTED BY TIME INC. BOOKS / ERIC VITALE
Todd Richards, who has a counter-service restaurant, Richards’ Southern Fried, at Krog Street Market, is the author of “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes.” CONTRIBUTED BY TIME INC. BOOKS / ERIC VITALE

Restaurant News | 11 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Acclaimed Atlanta chef Todd Richards is debuting a new concept inside Krog Street Market next week.

Richards will turn his hot chicken stall Richards’ Southern Fried -- which has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic -- into Soul Food & Culture on Feb. 1.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

The menu will feature a variety of soul and Southern classics including deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes, crispy chicken wings with a variety of sauce options, four different chicken sandwiches and dishes like chicken or catfish and waffles. Sides include mac and cheese and collard greens with smoked chicken. Several recipes from Richards’ 2018 cookbook, “Soul: A Chef’s Culinary Evolution in 150 Recipes,” are featured.

ExploreNew metro Atlanta restaurants

Richards opened Richards’ Southern Fried, which, in addition to chicken, served popular dishes including collard green “pho” and catfish sandwiches, had been open since early 2016.

Soul will join Lake & Oak barbecue eatery in East Lake, which Richards opened late last year with Josh Lee.

Richards was not immediately available for comment.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Soul Food & Culture:

ExploreIndulge Gourmet Popcorn announced for Krog Street Market
ExploreTodd Richards wins major cookbook award

99 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-9594, soulfoodandculture.com/

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.