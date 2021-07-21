JoJo’s Beloved cocktail lounge pays tribute to ‘70s, ‘80s at Colony Square

On the wine side, look for “time capsule” options include chablis and merlot, as well as a selection of bubbles.

Caption Sagittarius Sour Cocktail from the menu of JoJo's Beloved. / Photo by Denny Culbert Credit: Denny Culbert Credit: Denny Culbert

The 70-seat space, designed by New Orleans-based firm Bell Butler, features cathedral-height ceilings, vintage-inspired burgundy booths and a 7-inch thick pink marble bar with gold foiling in between each layer of stone. JoJo’s soundtrack of ’70s and ’80s music will be curated each night by the maitre’d from vinyl collection chosen by Burton.

The cocktail bar joins Politan Row, which debuted in late May inside revamped mixed-use development Colony Square. Vendors inside the food hall include Belli Pizzeria, Locale Cafe and Federal Burger.

Established food and beverage concepts at Colony Square outside of Politan Row include Serena Pastificio, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, dine-in movie theater IPIC, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Holeman and Finch Public House, Rumi’s Kitchen, King of Pops, Sweetgreen and Saints + Council will open later this summer.

Located at 14th and Peachtree streets, the 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties.

JoJo’s Beloved will be open 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays Saturdays.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. jojosbeloved.com.

