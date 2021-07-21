ajc logo
X

JoJo’s Beloved cocktail lounge pays tribute to ‘70s, ‘80s at Colony Square

The interior of JoJo's Beloved inside Politan Row at Colony Square. / Photo by Lindsay Butler
Caption
The interior of JoJo's Beloved inside Politan Row at Colony Square. / Photo by Lindsay Butler

Credit: Evan Rich

Credit: Evan Rich

Restaurant News
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A ‘70s and ‘80s-inspired cocktail lounge from the team behind Colony Square’s new food hall is about to debut in Midtown.

JoJo’s Beloved will open July 23, access through a hidden door in the back of the recently-opened Politan Row food hall.

The brainchild of Politan Row beverage director Sophie Burton, JoJo’s is the latest addition to the portfolio of Politan Group, the company behind Politan Row and several other food halls across the country.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings
JoJo's Beloved beverage director Sophie Burton. / Photo by Denny Culbert
Caption
JoJo's Beloved beverage director Sophie Burton. / Photo by Denny Culbert

Credit: Denny Culbert

Credit: Denny Culbert

The beverage program will heavily lean on the bar’s nostalgic vibes. Cocktail offerings will include the Bluetsy Collins with Weber Blue Agave Tequila, blue cordial, cocktail foam drops and Topo Chico; and the Sagittarius Sour, a play on a Midori Sour with Singani 63, Midori, Bianco Bitter, lemon juice, simple syrup and Fee Foam.

On the wine side, look for “time capsule” options include chablis and merlot, as well as a selection of bubbles.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Sagittarius Sour Cocktail from the menu of JoJo's Beloved. / Photo by Denny Culbert
Caption
Sagittarius Sour Cocktail from the menu of JoJo's Beloved. / Photo by Denny Culbert

Credit: Denny Culbert

Credit: Denny Culbert

The 70-seat space, designed by New Orleans-based firm Bell Butler, features cathedral-height ceilings, vintage-inspired burgundy booths and a 7-inch thick pink marble bar with gold foiling in between each layer of stone. JoJo’s soundtrack of ’70s and ’80s music will be curated each night by the maitre’d from vinyl collection chosen by Burton.

The cocktail bar joins Politan Row, which debuted in late May inside revamped mixed-use development Colony Square. Vendors inside the food hall include Belli Pizzeria, Locale Cafe and Federal Burger.

ExploreCocktail and beer news

Established food and beverage concepts at Colony Square outside of Politan Row include Serena Pastificio, Brown Bag Seafood Co., Sukoshi, dine-in movie theater IPIC, 5Church Atlanta, Establishment, Freshii, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Holeman and Finch Public HouseRumi’s KitchenKing of Pops, Sweetgreen and Saints + Council will open later this summer.

Located at 14th and Peachtree streets, the 50-year-old Colony Square development is undergoing a $400 million transformation overseen by North American Properties.

JoJo’s Beloved will be open 4 p.m.-midnight Tuesdays Saturdays.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 555-555-5555, jojosbeloved.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
Vegan in Atlanta: Hippie Hibachi captures thrill of the grill, and it’s
2
Try 5: Five places to try chilled soup in metro Atlanta
3
Beat the heat with this cold, flavorful Atlanta sammie
4
27 hours without food: The ins and outs of a colonoscopy
5
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns and a new food festival debuts

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top