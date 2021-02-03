X

Peach Cobbler Cafe now open in Buckhead for soul food, six kinds of cobbler

Peach cobbler from Peach Cobbler Cafe. / Courtesy of Peach Cobbler Cafe
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

When Arle M. Alston was craving soul food at his Buckhead home, he had to drive several neighborhoods over to get his fix.

So when he decided to close his Buckhead burger spot, Big Al’s Gourmet Butter Made Burgers, at the end of last year to launch a new concept in the same space, it was obvious to him what would take its place.

Alston debuted his soul food meat-and-three eatery, Peach Cobbler Cafe, in late January at 2221 Peachtree Road. An homage to his grandmother, Ruby, and his brother, who were both chefs, Alston said the concept is one the neighborhood needs.

“Big Al’s was doing well, but there are so many burger restaurants in Buckhead that it didn’t feel like it was special,” he said. “I wanted to bring something to the area that there wasn’t a lot of, and everyone likes good, home-cooked food.”

Brisket from Peach Cobbler Cafe / Courtesy of Peach Cobbler Cafe
The straightforward menu features soul food staples including oxtails, meatloaf, hot wings, fried catfish and whiting, smothered pork chops, with sides like collard greens, black-eyed peas, mac and cheese and cornbread. Meats, including ribs and beef brisket, are smoked over hickory wood, while whole chickens spin on a rotisserie inside the restaurant. In addition to the regular menu, daily specials are offered.

And then there are the cobblers — six of them — and all made in-house. There’s the traditional peach, the restaurant’s namesake, as well as pear and apple, blackberry, fruit, blueberry bourbon peach and strawberry.

Alston, who also owns U Bar on Camp Creek Parkway and recently opened VVS Restaurant and Bar on Old National Highway, plans to franchise the Peach Cobbler Cafe with locations around the metro Atlanta area.

For now, the restaurant is to-go only, with orders placed at the front counter. Alston plans to offer online ordering, along with curbside pickup and delivery in the near future. Dine-in service will also commence at a later date.

Employees and staff members are required to wear masks at all times.

Peach Cobbler Cafe is open daily from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

2221 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-351-0450, peachcobblercafe.com.

