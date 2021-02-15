X

Mr. Fries Man bringing its selection of loaded fries to Atlanta

Barbecue ranch fried chicken fries with bacon from Mr. Fries Man. / Mr. Fries Man Facebook page
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Popular California-based franchise Mr. Fries Man is expanding with multiple locations in metro Atlanta.

The eatery, which Craig and Dorothy Batiste launched in California as a food truck in 2016 before opening their first brick-and-mortar the following year, will open in the coming months at 30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Mr. Fries Man plans to open six franchised locations in metro Atlanta by the end of the year. The chain has locations throughout California as well as Utah and Nevada.

The menu offers a build-your-own loaded fries option with choice of protein including chicken, shrimp, crab and Beyond Meat; sauce including mango habanero, Smack (sweet and spicy) and honey garlic; and extras such as chili, bacon and steak.

The restaurant also offers signature fries options including buffalo ranch chicken and barbecue bacon ranch shrimp.

A representative for Mr. Fries Man did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

