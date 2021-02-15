Mr. Fries Man bringing its selection of loaded fries to Atlanta

The eatery, which Craig and Dorothy Batiste launched in California as a food truck in 2016 before opening their first brick-and-mortar the following year, will open in the coming months at 30 Decatur St. SE, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Mr. Fries Man plans to open six franchised locations in metro Atlanta by the end of the year. The chain has locations throughout California as well as Utah and Nevada.