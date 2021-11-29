First Look: The Greek Pizzeria and Gyros opens Dec. 1 in Brookhaven

Gianoulidis calls The Greek a pizza joint. The look is rather retro modern, with cushy-cozy orange booths a la Howard Johnson’s, and a graffiti-cool mural that depicts Greek mythology with renderings of Zeus and Pegasus and Athena and her owl.

“The pizza joint was what I was informed by,” he said. “I wanted something vibrant, and fun, but not artificial. Too many times now, I see restaurants nowadays doing vibrant but they turn it into a Chuck E. Cheese. We use the owl as a symbol of wisdom and guidance. It’s one of the symbols of Athens. For me, Pegasus means freedom and movement.”

While Gianoulidis originally wanted to offer what he calls “pizza joint table service,” the current shortage of service workers pushed him to open with modified counter service and food runners. “It is what it is and I’m going to play the ball where it lays,” he said.

Still, the two-sided menu is fairly extensive, with a half-dozen starters, several salads, gyro wraps and platters, sides and sweets. Pizza and calzones can be made with a huge choice of build your own toppings, and there are 10 different specialty pies. There also are vegan and gluten-free options.

To the question of what makes Greek pizza Greek pizza, Gianoulidis paused and thought for a moment.

“It’s made in a classic pizza pan with a lip, and you form a crust in the oiled pan, which makes it crisper, and a little breadier,” he said. “And I think the consistency over time is better. I don’t like the kind of pizza that if you don’t eat it in 30 seconds, it’s just not that good.

“Typically, our sauce is spiced a bit more, and historically we just used white cheddar. When white cheddar melts, it puts off butter fat rather than oil. Mozzarella is very oily and it doesn’t have much taste. The white cheddar has a bite to it. So I’m mixing mozzarella and white cheddar to get a bit of the best of both worlds.”

The beverage program will feature classic and craft beers, including the likes of Guinness and Mythos, as well as Georgia favorites such as Creature Comforts Tropicalia and SweetWater 420. There will be three wines on draft, with a red, a white and a sparking.

In addition, there’s espresso service with Jittery Joe’s coffee, along with pastries. And on the horizon, Gianoulidis will be creating some seasonal dessert pizzas.

“I’m here every day. I eat here. So I’m going to source food items that are clean, and that are good,” Gianoulidis said. “It’s not gourmet, but it’s going to be something that I’m happy to sit down and eat. If I’m not, I’m certainly not going to serve it.

“I’m not doing this because, oh, my God, I need the money. I’m doing this because I enjoy this business. I love this business.”

11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

3400 Clairmont Road, Suite A, Brookhaven. 404-996-6037, thegreekpizzeria.com.

