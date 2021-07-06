Chef Pano Karatassos joins ghost kitchen craze with Greek concept Lamb Shack

Proteins, which will feature all-natural products prepared using slow-cooking techniques, include Superior Farms leg of lamb, Heritage Farms Berkshire pork, Joyce Farms chicken breast, Faroe Island salmon, organic tofu or Kyma’s signature Spanish octopus.

Kyma's wood grilled octopus is among pita filling options on the Lamb Shack menu.

Among the five spreads are tzatziki, olive, roasted red pepper and feta, hummus, or grilled eggplant and yogurt – all of which have been part of the Kyma repertoire for years. Garnishes include arugula, sliced tomatoes, crumbled feta, marinated red onions and French fries.

While design your own pita and salads will be the focus at Lamb Shack, other offerings will include the same lamb pie that brought him victory over Bobby Flay in the latter’s Food Network cooking competition show in 2019, as well as spanakopita, three-day marinated lamb chops, Greek fries (of the round chip variety) and Greek doughnuts known as loukoumades, with yogurt and honey.

The price point for pitas will range from $13-15 while salads will be a buck or so higher. “It’s a touch more expensive because the ingredients of the salad are more expensive than pita. The rest is appetizer pricing,” he said, calling menu items “top quality, yet very affordable.”

Lamb Shack will operate from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, with delivery via Uber Eats and DoorDash.

Lamb Shack joins a growing list of Atlanta’s virtual restaurants that range from tiny start-ups operating in commercial kitchens at PREP Atlanta and Cloud Kitchens to virtual brands conceived of by existing restaurant operators such as Farm Birds, a Southern fried chicken sandwiches from burger chain Farm Burger out of its Buckhead location, and Chicken Out from Nick Leahy at his Nick’s Westside.

Pano Karatassos is the executive chef of upscale Greek dining destination Kyma and corporate executive chef for Buckhead Life Restaurant Group.

According to Karatassos, the decision to launch Lamb Shack was not based on financial necessity. “You either have a business that works or you don’t. Kyma has a business that works. We are a dinner-only restaurant and with talented chefs working in the kitchen. We want the challenge,” he said. He noted that Lamb Shack provides the kitchen staff an opportunity to “do stuff that will never be on Kyma’s menu.” In addition, he sees it as filling a void in the neighborhood. “In Buckhead, there isn’t a casual Greek concept.”

Karatassos is leaving open the possibility for adding dinnertime hours of operation and even turning it into a dine-in concept. “If we can do 5-7 p.m., we will,” he said. “If down the road, the fall comes and we’re like, let’s open up with this menu for lunch, then so be it.”

The news comes nearly a year after Karatassos renovated part of the interior as well as outdoor dining spaces at Kyma while it was closed in spring 2020 due to COVID-19. Yet Lamb Shack isn’t the only action lately among Buckhead Life restaurants. Chops Lobster Bar is undergoing an expansion in tandem with the ongoing Buckhead Plaza construction that is expected to be completed this fall. Although details are still forthcoming, Karatassos said, “It’s going to be exciting when it’s done.”

Among all of the restaurant group’s concepts, Buckhead Diner, located across the street from Kyma, will remain closed until the area sees an increase in lunchtime patronage. “The lunch volume at Buckhead Diner was a tremendous part of that business,” he said.

Lamb Shack. Noon-2 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays. Order via Uber Eats or DoorDash, mylambshack.com.

