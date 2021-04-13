Meal delivery service to open brick-and-mortar location on Marietta Square

A meal delivery service that launched during the coronavirus pandemic will open in its new brick-and-mortar home in Marietta later this week.
Neighborhood Cuisine & Provisions will open April 16 at 34 Powder Springs St. for dine-in lunch and to-go family meals.
Launched by chefs Dominic Belli and Jon Disser in September 2020, Neighborhood Cuisine’s to-go meals including rosemary and garlic pork chops, chicken enchiladas and jambalaya, with dine-in sandwich options like blackened salmon and mojo pork and spicy carrot hummus and veggies. The restaurant offers a small outdoor seating area, with plans to expand in the coming months.
Neighborhood Cuisine and Provisions will also continue to offer delivery service and plan to add events including dinner pairings and cooking and wine tasting classes.
Brothers-in-law Belli and Disser are hospitality industry veterans, both having most recently worked for Southern Proper Hospitality (Gypsy Kitchen, Southern Gentleman). Belli also worked for Focus Brands and Brinker International, while Disser served as the executive chef for Artisan Hospitality and also worked for Cinco group and Fork U concepts.
Disser, a Marietta native, said Neighborhood Cuisine “will provide a unique niche to the growing local food scene.”
Neighborhood Cuisine’s hours will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Employees are required to wear masks.
34 Powder Springs St., Marietta. 678-736-5590, neighborhoodcuisine.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author