Meal delivery service to open brick-and-mortar location on Marietta Square

Neighborhood Cuisine and Provisions will also continue to offer delivery service and plan to add events including dinner pairings and cooking and wine tasting classes.

Brothers-in-law Belli and Disser are hospitality industry veterans, both having most recently worked for Southern Proper Hospitality (Gypsy Kitchen, Southern Gentleman). Belli also worked for Focus Brands and Brinker International, while Disser served as the executive chef for Artisan Hospitality and also worked for Cinco group and Fork U concepts.