Hobnob sets opening date at Atlantic Station and more dining news from the week

The features a lounge area, private dining rooms and Hobnob High Up, a rooftop patio available for guests 21 and older.

Hobnob will offer dine-in serve in addition to takeout. Masks are required for staff.

The restaurant, from husband and wife restaurateurs Sean and Becky Yeremyan, is part of Big Table Restaurants. The group owns Hobnob locations in Brookhaven, Dunwoody and the Halcyon development in Forsyth County as well as Lazy Llama Cantina in Midtown and the and soon-to-open Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar at Halcyon, along with Big Table Events & Catering.

Chef Keith Kash has plans to open Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill next month at 3580 Breckinridge Blvd. in Duluth. The restaurant, which will feature a hybrid of soul food offerings including staple dishes, grilled and broiled vegetables and proteins along with vegan options, will serve as a sister concept to Kash’s Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe locations in Decatur and Lawrenceville.

The 2,600 square-foot space will offer counter service and indoor and outdoor seating.

Lunch and dinner services will be available Tuesday through Sunday. Patrons will be required to wear masks when not seated. To go orders will be available online and by walk in.

Passador Brazilian Steakhouse is set to open next month at 2355 Mansell Road in Alpharetta, in the former home of Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse. Passador, which means “meat server,” will offer a traditional Brazilian steakhouse experience with passadores coming to tables with skewers of meats.

The restaurant comes from partners and brothers Nelcir and Marcio Muller, who both previously worked at Brazilian-inspired steakhouses.

The 9,500 square-foot space will feature décor that highlights the culture of the south of Brazil and will also be home to a wine cellar and new bar area.

Max’s Coal Oven Pizzeria reopened this week in downtown Atlanta after being closed for the last 10 months due to the pandemic. The restaurant is open for dine-in and carryout from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

Eddie Barrett has been named executive chef at King + Duke in Buckhead. Barrett has been with Ford Fry’s Rocket Farm Restaurants group since 2016, formerly serving as sous chef at both the Optimist & JCT. Kitchen. Barrett recently introduced a new Sunday Roast program featuring his take on a traditional English Roast with rotating meats, sides and a selection of English Mead pairings. He will also be spearheading a patio revamp next month that will showcase a newly renovated outdoor space along with patio-only specials.

Dale Donchey, the owner of Spiller Park Coffee in Toco Hills and at Ponce City Market, has plans to open a deli and bagel shop called Dear Friend, Bagels, Atlanta Magazine reports. Donchey has not yet chosen a location, but hopes to open early next year.

Rakkan Ramen recently opened in Johns Creek, M&J Caribbean Cuisine recently opened in Norcross, Soul Vegan opened as a ghost kitchen in West End and LowCountry Steak opened in Midtown, Eater Atlanta reported.

Detroit-based Views Bar and Grill is set to open at 200 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta next month, What Now Atlanta reports. The bar will replace Braves All-Star Grill.

MORE DINING NEWS:

