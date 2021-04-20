DAS BBQ now open in Grant Park, offering barbecue and a full bar

Popular Atlanta barbecue restaurant DAS BBQ has brought its meats and sides — and a full bar — to Grant Park.
The eatery quietly opened its doors on April 13 at 350 Memorial Drive. The space was previously home to the Harp restaurant, which closed last year after a rent dispute.
DAS BBQ pitmaster and owner Stephen Franklin said to expect a menu in Grant Park identical to the one served at the original location, which opened in 2016 at 1203 Collier Road.
That means a variety of meats including pulled pork, sausage and ribs as well as vegetarian sides such as mac and cheese, creamed corn and collard greens.
One major addition to the new DAS BBQ is a full bar, which will highlight locally-produced spirits and locally-brewed beers.
The restaurant offers seating for about 111 inside, with 80 seats outside under a covered patio and about 30 more uncovered seats placed around firepits.
Franklin, a native of Decatur, always knew he wanted to open a location on the east side of Atlanta. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020 that while he loves living and working in West Midtown, “my heart still pumps for the east side.”
DAS BBQ joins Atlanta barbecue mainstay Daddy D’z in Grant Park.
“They’re one of our heroes,” Franklin said of Daddy D’z in 2020. “When we were planning the first location, they were one of the only barbecue places in the city with more than a decade under their belts. With barbecue, there’s not the same type of competition. There’s more of a collaborative spirit.”
Opening hours for DAS BBQ are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Takeout is available, with the possibility of delivery being added in the future.
Masks are required for staff and for guests when not seated at their tables.
350 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. dasbbq.com.
