DAS BBQ now open in Grant Park, offering barbecue and a full bar

The restaurant offers seating for about 111 inside, with 80 seats outside under a covered patio and about 30 more uncovered seats placed around firepits.

Smokers at DAS BBQ. / Courtesy of DAS BBQ

Franklin, a native of Decatur, always knew he wanted to open a location on the east side of Atlanta. He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2020 that while he loves living and working in West Midtown, “my heart still pumps for the east side.”

DAS BBQ joins Atlanta barbecue mainstay Daddy D’z in Grant Park.

“They’re one of our heroes,” Franklin said of Daddy D’z in 2020. “When we were planning the first location, they were one of the only barbecue places in the city with more than a decade under their belts. With barbecue, there’s not the same type of competition. There’s more of a collaborative spirit.”

Opening hours for DAS BBQ are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Takeout is available, with the possibility of delivery being added in the future.

Masks are required for staff and for guests when not seated at their tables.

350 Memorial Drive, Atlanta. dasbbq.com.

