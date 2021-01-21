Not As Famous Cookie Company opens its Smyrna brick-and-mortar

A popular cookie truck is making its official brick-and-mortar debut this weekend.
Not As Famous Cookie Company will celebrate its grand opening Jan. 23 at 1080 Windy Hill Road SE in Smyrna. The shop, which had trial runs with limited hours over the past few weekends, will be open Saturday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. for giveaways and sales of several flavors of its cookies.
The shop is owned by Ashley Carlton, who launched Not So Famous as a food truck several years ago.
Not As Famous will offer cookies found on the food truck, with classic flavors including chocolate chip, butter pecan and oatmeal raisin, and signature options such as Mississippi Mud, peanut butter chocolate chip with pretzels, and red velvet macadamia nut.
Other offerings include cookie shakes and cakes, cookie ice cream sandwiches, vegan and gluten-free options along with a few specials not sold on the truck.
The shop will be open from noon-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays.
Not As Famous will continue to operate its food truck, as well as provide catering services and shipping.
1080 Windy Hill Road SE, Smyrna. notasfamous.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author