Not As Famous Cookie Company opens its Smyrna brick-and-mortar

Not As Famous Cookie Company will celebrate its grand opening Jan. 23 at 1080 Windy Hill Road SE in Smyrna. The shop, which had trial runs with limited hours over the past few weekends, will be open Saturday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. for giveaways and sales of several flavors of its cookies.

The shop is owned by Ashley Carlton, who launched Not So Famous as a food truck several years ago.