Fat Tuesday now open at the Battery Atlanta for frozen daiquiris

Fat Tuesday, a sister concept of New Orleans Original Daiquiris, opened last week at the Battery Atlanta at Truist Park. The 1,118 square-foot space is located across from El Super Pan, on the corner of Battery Walk and Legends Place.

The shop specializes in frozen drinks, with flavors including 190 Octane, Hurricane, pina colada, strawberry, Jungle Juice, bellini and margarita. Customers can combine flavors and choose from several sizes of souvenir cups, and also get their drinks to-go from a walk-up counter.