Fat Tuesday now open at the Battery Atlanta for frozen daiquiris

A daiquiri chain that started in Atlanta has returned to the city after a multi-year hiatus.
Fat Tuesday, a sister concept of New Orleans Original Daiquiris, opened last week at the Battery Atlanta at Truist Park. The 1,118 square-foot space is located across from El Super Pan, on the corner of Battery Walk and Legends Place.
The shop specializes in frozen drinks, with flavors including 190 Octane, Hurricane, pina colada, strawberry, Jungle Juice, bellini and margarita. Customers can combine flavors and choose from several sizes of souvenir cups, and also get their drinks to-go from a walk-up counter.
Fat Tuesday opened its since-shuttered first location in Atlanta in 1984 and has since expanded with more than shops across the U.S., Mexico, Honduras and Puerto Rico.
Also making its debut at the Battery over the past few days is 26 Thai, which opened a stall inside mini food hall Ph’east. The restaurant also has locations in Buckhead and Midtown, with plans to open in Brookhaven later this year.
Fat Tuesday and 26 Thai joins the Battery’s many other food and beverage concepts including Garden & Gun Club, Superica, Wahlburgers and Yard House.
Fat Tuesday is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Wednesday and 11 a.m.-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays.
26 Thai is open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.
The Battery Atlanta “strongly encourages” masks, but “it is the responsibility of each individual establishment to enforce and implement these regulations and orders within their spaces,” according to a representative for the Battery.
