Virginia-Highland neighborhood sees new openings and more dining news from the week

Doughnut Dollies’ long-awaited Virginia-Highland shop is now open.
Located at 1002 Virginia Ave., the doughnut shop, which is celebrating its grand opening Aug. 21, is situated in a 400-square-foot space with bar seating, as well as some outdoor sidewalk seating.
The countertop-style spot offers doughnuts brought in daily from Doughnut Dollies’ main bakery in Marietta. The rotating list of varieties includes blueberry cake, Boston cream, cereal bowl and lemon lavender. In addition to doughnuts, the Virginia-Highland location will feature a full cold brew, espresso and coffee bar.
Chris and Anna Gatti opened the original Doughnut Dollies in the downstairs space of their Canvas Cafe & Bakery in Marietta in 2015. A second location on Howell Mill Road followed in 2019.
The Virginia-Highland outlet is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. weekends.
Also new to the Virginia-Highland neighborhood is Kinship, a butcher shop, marketplace and cafe from food and beverage industry veterans Myles Moody and Rachael Pack opening Aug. 20. The business also serves as the new location for Academy Coffee, owned by Moody’s brother, Connan Moody.
Savi Provisions expands to airport
Gourmet market Savi Provisions is expanding again, with a new location at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Located on Concourse B, in the former Cafe Intermezzo space, Savi will feature a variety of grab-and-go items.
Founded in 2009 by Paul Nair, Savi Provisions has several locations throughout metro Atlanta and one in Nashville, with plans to open at least five more in the coming months.
Nair also is working on opening a new place, UPop, on Roswell Road in Atlanta. It will offer prepared foods, beer, wine and liquor, as well as a bistro with small plates, and an Arco gas station.
Atlanta restaurants fill positions
Flynn McClanahan has been named executive chef at the Buckhead Life Restaurant Group eatery Atlanta Fish Market. He succeeds Bobby Holley, who died suddenly in June from a rare cardiac condition.
California native McClanahan trained at the Culinary Arts Institute of Louisiana in Baton Rouge before joining the Buckhead Life group in 2004. He trained as a sous chef at Pano & Paul’s before transferring to Chops. In 2009, he left to work under Alon Balshon of Alon’s Bakery, then worked as executive chef at the Palm Steakhouse. He later returned to Buckhead Life, and most recently served as chef of the Lobster Bar.
Meanwhile, Buckhead restaurant Le Colonial has announced that Paul Dunn, who previously served as general manager of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in Atlanta, is the new general manager. Dunn also has worked at Checker Seafood Grill in Atlanta. Declan Nye, who has worked at several restaurants in other cities, will be assistant general manager, and Corey Jones, who previously worked as executive chef at Petite Violette, sous chef at American Cut and lead line cook at the Optimist and the Cockentrice, will serve as sous chef.
Credit: Mia Yakel
More dining news from the week
Aunt Mary Opal’s Speakeasy restaurant and bar is set to debut in the coming months at 2310 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW, What Now Atlanta reports.
Salad chain Sweetgreen, which opened its first metro Atlanta location at Ponce City Market earlier this year, will open another location in the Star Metals District development in West Midtown, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The eatery also has locations planned for Colony Square in Midtown and Lenox Square in Buckhead. Other food and beverage concepts announced for Star Metals include Sushi Hayakawa, Wagamama, Prevail Roasters coffee shop and roastery, SMR Tap beer and wine bar and dart bar and restaurant Flight Club.
Denver-based breakfast restaurant chain Snooze An A.M. Eatery is slated to open its second metro Atlanta location Sept. 1 in the Osprey building at 980 Howell Mill Road. The restaurant will host Snooze’s Community Days--a pre-opening charity event offering a preview breakfast, with proceeds going to local organizations Lost-n-Found Youth and Atlanta Ronald McDonald House Charities, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 28 and 29. Snooze’s first Georgia location opened in Sandy Springs earlier this year.
Malaysian street food restaurant Food Terminal will open a fourth location at 2501 Cobb Place Boulevard in Kennesaw in early 2022, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, previously home to a Joe’s Crab Shack, will join the original location on Buford Highway, as well as a West Midtown location that opened in late 2019. There’s also a Food Terminal location planned for Alpharetta.
Also in Kennesaw, the owner of Zama Mexican Cuisine and Margarita Bar in Marietta, has leased the former Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar space at 2501 Cobb Place Lane to open a new Zama location.
Atlanta Food Truck Park & Market, located at 1850 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta, has been purchased by Alpharetta-based Songy Highroads and Atlanta-based Healey Weatherholtz Properties, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The companies have plans to turn the land into a mixed-use development with apartments and commercial space. The food park, which opened in 2011, will continue to operate through at least the fall.
Wade’s Fine Eatery & Good Time Emporium has closed at 1061 Concord Road in Smyrna, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant, which opened in 2017, was the brainchild of Jason McClure, who worked at Flip Burger Boutiques in Atlanta and the now-shuttered Midtown sandwich shop Villains, and JD Childress, who worked for Fifth Group Restaurants and helped open Lure in Midtown.
