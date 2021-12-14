Check out the menus for Hugh Acheson’s new restaurant and bar

Mount Royal, the newest concept from James Beard Award-winning chef and “Top Chef” judge Hugh Acheson, is now open in Atlanta.
The Montreal-inspired steakhouse, located on the ground floor of the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel at 3301 Lenox Square Pkwy NE, is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and will also offer room service.
The tight breakfast menu has dishes including latkes with smoked salmon; avocado toast with Urfa chile butter, radishes, pickeld shallot, dill and lime; and French toast with whipped ricotta and strawberries.
For lunch and dinner, look for appetizers like split pea soup with smoked onion cream and scallions and beef tartare with smoked egg yolk, shallot and cornichon. The selection of steaks includes a 10-oz NY Strip, a 24-oz dry-aged Porterhouse and a 36-oz Tomahawk chop, all served with a choice of sauce (options include green peppercorn and au jus).
Non-steak mains include roasted cabbage with black truffle and a roasted halibut with herb sauce. You’ll also find vegetable options like broiled broccoli, french fried Vidalia onions and “lil poutine.”
Design elements include a steel archway entrance in the hotel’s lobby, a textured stone and bronze bar, reclaimed wood beams, and stretched buffalo accents. The indoor dining space also features wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows and green-glazed tiles, while the outdoor terrace has a firepit with a glass mosaic mural.
Opening Dec. 16, Spaceman, an indoor-outdoor lounge, will be located on the hotel’s 15th floor rooftop and will focus on craft cocktails. The spot will also offer seasonal menu of sharable dishes, an outdoor TV area with yard games and a bar situated in front of floor-to-ceiling windows offering skyline views.
The food menu includes fish tacos, single layer nachos and steamed snow crab legs.
Collaborating with Acheson on both concepts is Chris Wilkins, a 2020 James Beard Award semifinalist who owns Root Baking Co. and Pizza Jean’s at Ponce City Market with his wife, Nicole. Wilkins is also a baking columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Mount Royal and Spaceman will both be led on a day-to-day basis by chef Sam Herndon, former chef de cuisine at Atlanta restaurants Staplehouse and Acheson’s Empire State South.
Acheson, a native of Canada and a James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author, also owns Five & Ten in Athens. He’s no stranger to hotel dining concepts, having helped open By George in the Candler Hotel and the now-shuttered Achie’s at the Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta. He also served as a “culinary partner” for Punch Bowl Social, which has a location at Battery Atlanta.
Designed by New York-basked Sawyer & Company, the 218-room Hyatt Centric will also offer event and meeting space and a heated pool with sun deck, among other amenities. The restaurant and bar interior design was done by the Atlanta-based Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry.
The Centric is the latest in a recent string of new Atlanta hotels with high-profile food and beverage concepts, including Epicurean Atlanta, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Bellyard Hotel and the forthcoming Thompson Buckhead.
Mount Royal is open daily for breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. Spaceman is open 4 p.m-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays.
3301 Lenox Square Pkwy NE, Atlanta. Mount Royal: 470-763-4399, mtroyalatl.com/ Spaceman: 470-391-1234, spacemanatl.com/
Scroll down to see the full menus for Mount Royal and Spaceman:
