Check out the menus for Hugh Acheson’s new restaurant and bar

Design elements include a steel archway entrance in the hotel’s lobby, a textured stone and bronze bar, reclaimed wood beams, and stretched buffalo accents. The indoor dining space also features wraparound floor-to-ceiling windows and green-glazed tiles, while the outdoor terrace has a firepit with a glass mosaic mural.

Opening Dec. 16, Spaceman, an indoor-outdoor lounge, will be located on the hotel’s 15th floor rooftop and will focus on craft cocktails. The spot will also offer seasonal menu of sharable dishes, an outdoor TV area with yard games and a bar situated in front of floor-to-ceiling windows offering skyline views.

The food menu includes fish tacos, single layer nachos and steamed snow crab legs.

Caption The bar at Spaceman inside the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel. / Courtesy of Spaceman Credit: Spaceman Caption The bar at Spaceman inside the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel. / Courtesy of Spaceman Credit: Spaceman Credit: Spaceman

Collaborating with Acheson on both concepts is Chris Wilkins, a 2020 James Beard Award semifinalist who owns Root Baking Co. and Pizza Jean’s at Ponce City Market with his wife, Nicole. Wilkins is also a baking columnist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Mount Royal and Spaceman will both be led on a day-to-day basis by chef Sam Herndon, former chef de cuisine at Atlanta restaurants Staplehouse and Acheson’s Empire State South.

Acheson, a native of Canada and a James Beard Award-winning chef and cookbook author, also owns Five & Ten in Athens. He’s no stranger to hotel dining concepts, having helped open By George in the Candler Hotel and the now-shuttered Achie’s at the Omni Hotel at Battery Atlanta. He also served as a “culinary partner” for Punch Bowl Social, which has a location at Battery Atlanta.

Designed by New York-basked Sawyer & Company, the 218-room Hyatt Centric will also offer event and meeting space and a heated pool with sun deck, among other amenities. The restaurant and bar interior design was done by the Atlanta-based Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry.

Explore New metro Atlanta restaurants

Caption The rooftop at Spaceman in the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel. / Courtesy of Spaceman Credit: Spaceman Caption The rooftop at Spaceman in the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta hotel. / Courtesy of Spaceman Credit: Spaceman Credit: Spaceman

The Centric is the latest in a recent string of new Atlanta hotels with high-profile food and beverage concepts, including Epicurean Atlanta, Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, Bellyard Hotel and the forthcoming Thompson Buckhead.

Mount Royal is open daily for breakfast from 7-10 a.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. Spaceman is open 4 p.m-midnight Thursdays-Saturdays.

3301 Lenox Square Pkwy NE, Atlanta. Mount Royal: 470-763-4399, mtroyalatl.com/ Spaceman: 470-391-1234, spacemanatl.com/

Scroll down to see the full menus for Mount Royal and Spaceman:

Caption Mount Royal menu Credit: Mount Royal Caption Mount Royal menu Credit: Mount Royal Credit: Mount Royal

Caption Mount Royal breakfast menu Credit: Mount Royal Caption Mount Royal breakfast menu Credit: Mount Royal Credit: Mount Royal

Caption Spaceman menu Credit: Spaceman Caption Spaceman menu Credit: Spaceman Credit: Spaceman

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.