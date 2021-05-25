Popular Atlanta barbecue restaurant expanding to Krog Street Market

Popular Summerhill barbecue restaurant Wood’s Chapel BBQ is expanding with a second location at Krog Street Market.
Dubbed Wood’s Chapel BBQ Shortstop, a nod to Summerhill’s baseball history, the concept will take over the 800 square-foot stall vacated in 2019 by Grand Champion BBQ.
Slated to open in early June, Shortstop will focus on sandwiches and sides, featuring an abridged version of the Wood’s Chapel BBQ menu.
Meat will be smoked at the Summerhill restaurant and brought to Krog Street Market daily, while bread for sandwiches will come daily from TGM Bread.
Shortstop and Wood’s Chapel BBQ both come from Rye Restaurants, owned by Todd Ginsburg, Jennifer and Ben Johnson and Shelley Sweet. The restaurant group that also owns and operates Yalla and Fred’s Meat and Bread inside Krog Street Market, as well as locations of the General Muir at Emory Point and in Sandy Springs and TGM Bread bakery. The Johnsons and Sweet are also partners in West Midtown breakfast spot West Egg.
Wood’s Chapel BBQ opened in Summerhill in June 2019.
“We love the energy at Krog Street Market and have had a great experience there with Fred’s Meat & Bread and Yalla,” Ben Johnson said in a prepared statement. “With the rise in to-go business over the last year, Krog Street Market has proven to be a great platform.”
Other Krog Street Market food and beverage concepts include Soul: Food and Culture, Bar Mercado, Jai Ho Indian Kitchen and Bar, Watchman’s and Varuni Napoli.
Papi’s Cuban Grill and Indulge Popcorn are slated to open in the development later this year.
