Cultivation Brewery opens in Norcross for stouts, sours and more

A brewery more than a year in the making has opened its door in Norcross.
Cultivation Brewery -- previously known as Norx Brewery -- opened earlier this month at 650 Langford Drive. It joins Social Fox Brewery, which opened last year in Norcross.
The brewery currently has eight beers on tap, with plans to release a new beer every Friday until all 12 of its taps are filled.
Right now, look out for brews including session IPA Drough Tolerant, kettle sour Mama’s Peach Cobbler, a Vienna Lager called Brown Jug and Peanut Roaster Stout. Beers are currently available on-premises only, though the brewery has plans to can in the future.
The space offers both indoor and outdoor seating, with a fenced-in outdoor area on the side for families with children.
Cultivation hosts food trucks every Saturday and for special events, with plans to host food trucks on other days as well as partner with Norcross restaurants.
Employees are required to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to wear masks and distance.
Cultivation is open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays.
650 Langford Drive, Norcross. cultivation-brew-co.myshopify.com/
