Cultivation Brewery opens in Norcross for stouts, sours and more

The space offers both indoor and outdoor seating, with a fenced-in outdoor area on the side for families with children.

Cultivation hosts food trucks every Saturday and for special events, with plans to host food trucks on other days as well as partner with Norcross restaurants.

Employees are required to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to wear masks and distance.

Cultivation is open 4-8 p.m. Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays and 1-7 p.m. Sundays.

650 Langford Drive, Norcross. cultivation-brew-co.myshopify.com/

