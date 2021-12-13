First Look: UP on the Roof in Alpharetta offers views, elevated bar food

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Caption UP on the Roof's patio offers 360-degree rooftop views, ranging from nearby Town Green and City Hall, to Kennesaw Mountain in the distance. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof's patio offers 360-degree rooftop views, ranging from nearby Town Green and City Hall, to Kennesaw Mountain in the distance. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

With some 150 outdoor seats, the build-out features brick-and-mortar walls and interlocking wooden decking, along with big-screen TVs, fans, heaters, fireplaces, mesh screens and a louvered roof that can be opened and closed by remote control.

The cozy indoor bar and dining room has 24 seats, plus 10 barstools at the Barrel Bar, which was fashioned from repurposed Jack Daniel’s barrel staves, and offers 16 local and craft beers on draft. There’s also a small private dining space with French doors called the Cabana Room, and a larger Chef’s Room downstairs that’s still under construction.

Caption UP on the Roof also has cozy indoor options. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof also has cozy indoor options. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Speaking about the idea for UP on the Roof, COO Kirk Watkins explained that the concept was a kind of opposite reaction.

“Ruth’s Chris is a classic steakhouse, and in Greenville, we’re in the same building,” Watkins said. “Ruth’s Chris is on the lobby level, and eight floors up is UP on the Roof. We really wanted to come up with something completely opposite. We still wanted to do fine dining service, but we wanted to do some small plates, use local seasonal ingredients, and have a Southern twist. Really, it’s elevated bar food, and it worked out really well.”

Caption UP on the Roof's shareable plates include Honey-Soy Fried Chicken Lettuce Wraps with herbed goat cheese ranch. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof's shareable plates include Honey-Soy Fried Chicken Lettuce Wraps with herbed goat cheese ranch. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Executive chef Max Tezza is in charge of the kitchen in Alpharetta, while executive chef Shane Robertson was responsible for many of the UP on the Roof signature dishes.

“My background was French, so there are a lot of French undertones in the ingredients and preparation of the dishes,” Robertson said. “But I’m also a big fan of Pacific Rim flavors, so you’ll see that throughout the menu. We wanted small plates to encourage people to share and try more things.”

Caption UP on the Roof's Harvest Salad captures fall/winter flavors with red onion, candied pecans, feta, apple, and cranberry vinaigrette. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof's Harvest Salad captures fall/winter flavors with red onion, candied pecans, feta, apple, and cranberry vinaigrette. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

On the current fall/winter dinner menu, you’ll find Humpty Dumpties daily deviled eggs; Harvest Salad with red onion, candied pecans, feta, apple, and cranberry vinaigrette; Tuna Tataki with baby bok choy and chile-infused broth; Honey-Soy Fried Chicken Lettuce Wraps with herbed goat cheese ranch; and Kobe Steak Gyudon Skillet with seared flat iron, stir-fried rice, and white sauce.

Caption UP on the Roof's Kobe Steak Gyudon Skillet has a seared flat iron with stir-fried rice and white sauce. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof's Kobe Steak Gyudon Skillet has a seared flat iron with stir-fried rice and white sauce. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Coming soon, look for lunch Thursdays-Sundays and brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays.

Caption UP on the Roof's menu includes Pacific Rim flavors. This is Tuna Tataki with baby bok choy and chile-infused broth. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof's menu includes Pacific Rim flavors. This is Tuna Tataki with baby bok choy and chile-infused broth. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

In addition to serving as CEO, Oswald is the beverage director, and a certified sommelier and spirits specialist. His drinks menu includes bottled and classic cocktails, and a fairly extensive selection of wines by the glass and bottle, plus wines on tap.

“Our pre-bottled cocktails are complicated, complex cocktails that would take a long time to make in a standard craft bar setting,” Oswald said. “But we batch them daily so they are fresh.”

Caption UP on the Roof Humpty Dumpties daily deviled eggs with It's Strawberry Thyme cocktail. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof Humpty Dumpties daily deviled eggs with It's Strawberry Thyme cocktail. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

Made with Fords gin, cointreau, strawberry puree, fresh thyme, and lemon sour, the It’s Strawberry Thyme cocktail is what Oswald calls “really earthy, with a little bit of sweetness, and crazy flavorful.” Among the classics, the Black Dahlia is mixed with Breckenridge Port Cask whiskey, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, lime juice, muddled blackberries, and mint.

Caption UP on the Roof's Cinnamon Apple Cheesecake with graham cracker crust, and red hot sabayon. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Caption UP on the Roof's Cinnamon Apple Cheesecake with graham cracker crust, and red hot sabayon. (Mia Yakel for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Mia Yakel Credit: Mia Yakel

DINING OUT

Open for dinner and drinks nightly at 4 p.m. Brunch and lunch hours coming soon.

33 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-777-5855, eatUPdrinkUP.net.