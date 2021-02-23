Rena’s Italian Fishery and Grill opens for seafood, grilled meats in Alpharetta

The team behind Crust Pizzeria in Alpharetta has debuted a new concept in the city.
Rena’s Italian Fishery and Grill opened over the weekend in the Maxwell development at 240 S. Main St.
Named for owner and executive chef Darren Henderson’s wife, Rena’s serves a selection of antipasti (calamari fritti, meatballs and ricotta); soups and salads (Rena’s beet salad, crab soup); grilled meats (ribeye, chicken marsala, filet, pork chops); seafood (grouper, salmon); pastas (mushroom ravioli, wild boar bolognese, seafood cannelloni); house specialties (veal marsala, shrimp and grits) and sides (broccolini, roasted potatoes).
The menu also features a “For the Bambini” section with options including fettucini alfredo and grilled chicken with mashed potatoes, and desserts like a chocolate mousse stack and ricotta cheesecake made with Rena’s family recipe.
“From traditional Italian fare to family favorites passed down over generations, our menu appeals to all palates,” Henderson says on the restaurant’s website.
Rena’s will also be home to a full bar, with a 4 x 11-foot glass wine room housing almost 900 bottles of reserve and house wines.
The 10,000 square-foot space covers two floors, with the top floor, known as Upstairs at Rena’s, serving as a 200-seat banquet room and the bottom floor acting as the main restaurant area.
Rena’s is open from 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 3-11 p.m. Saturdays and 3-9 p.m. Sundays.
The restaurant offer dine-in service, and to-go orders can be picked up from the bar.
A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
240 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-790-4040, renasifg.com/
