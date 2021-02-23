Rena’s Italian Fishery and Grill opens for seafood, grilled meats in Alpharetta

“From traditional Italian fare to family favorites passed down over generations, our menu appeals to all palates,” Henderson says on the restaurant’s website.

Rena’s will also be home to a full bar, with a 4 x 11-foot glass wine room housing almost 900 bottles of reserve and house wines.

The 10,000 square-foot space covers two floors, with the top floor, known as Upstairs at Rena’s, serving as a 200-seat banquet room and the bottom floor acting as the main restaurant area.

Rena’s is open from 4-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-11 p.m. Fridays, 3-11 p.m. Saturdays and 3-9 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant offer dine-in service, and to-go orders can be picked up from the bar.

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

240 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 770-790-4040, renasifg.com/

