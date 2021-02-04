New restaurants to serve birria in Roswell, Austell and Lawrenceville

Texican is open for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Masks are required except when dining. Tables are spread out for social distancing.

In addition to Texican, two more restaurants serving birria are set to open in the coming months.

Chef Smokey’s is slated to open in March at 2805 Veterans Memorial. The restaurant, a collaboration between Mauro Cruz, who runs birria pop-up Chef Smokey’s ATL and Carlos Bickers, who previously owned Isabella’s Pizza in the same location, will serve birria in a variety of forms including tacos, pizzas, nachos and quesadillas and will also feature a full bar.

In addition, El Indio Restaurant and Taqueria, which has locations in Norcross and Duluth, is opening a third eatery at 439 W. Pike St. Lawrenceville, Eater Atlanta first reported and the restaurant announced on its Instagram account.

Texican Tex-Mex Barbecue: 659 Atlanta St., Roswell. 470-282-1614, texicanbarbecue.com/

