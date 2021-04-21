ajc logo
Farm Burger brings its locally-sourced burgers to Virginia-Highland this week

The exterior of the Virginia-Highland location of Farm Burger. / Courtesy of Farm Burger
Restaurant News | 40 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta burger restaurant Farm Burger is about to debut its latest location in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood.

Farm Burger will open April 22 at 1017 North Highland Ave. NE, where Yeah Burger was located until it closed in August.

To help mark the Earth Day grand opening, the Virginia Highland Community Farmers Market will take place from 4-8 p.m. in the Farm Burger parking lot. Vendors will include Gold Lion Farms, owned and operated by Farm Burger executive chef Cameron Thompson and his wife Hannah.

Food from Farm Burger.
Located inside a former gas station on the corner of Virginia Avenue and North Highland Avenue, Farm Burger will offer an expanded patio space, with the building featuring a mural with Farm Burger’s mascot, Sparkles the Cow.

Frangos said that he was attracted to the building due to its “unique history” and “the emphasis on community and connection in this neighborhood,” as well as its large outdoor patio.

“We couldn’t be more excited to see this vision come to life in such a vibrant community and location,” Farm Burger co-founder George Frangos said in a prepared statement. “Getting to open our doors on Earth Day is really special since our ethos is to serve people and the planet better.”

The new location, which will mark the seventh metro Atlanta location for Farm Burger joins others in Decatur, Dunwoody, Buckhead, Grant Park, inside Midtown Atlanta Whole Foods Market and inside Mercedez-Benz Stadium. The restaurant, which closed its Peachtree Corners restaurant in September 2020, also has locations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.

Farm Burger, which serves customizable grass-fed burgers alongside fries and milkshakes as well as other sides and sandwiches, was founded in 2010 by Frangos and farmer and rancher Jason Mann.

Farm Burger is one of several new dining destinations in Virginia-Highland. In the coming weeks, Pizza by the Slice, Kinship and Morelli’s Ice Cream are all set to make their debuts.

In addition to dine-in service, Farm Burger also offers delivery and take-out. Masks are required for employees and guests, and the restaurant offers free masks upon request. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

1017 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0900, farmburger.com/

