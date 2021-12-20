Hamburger icon
Southern Feed Store food hall opening in East Atlanta next week

The exterior of Southern Feed Store.
Credit: Rafa Pereira

Credit: Rafa Pereira

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

Southern Feed Store, the East Atlanta food hall a year in the making, will open its doors next week.

The food hall will be open from noon-8 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30, with a grand opening celebration planned for 8 a.m.-4 a.m. Dec. 31 with live music. Southern Feed Store will also be open from 8 a.m.-4 a.m. on Jan. 1. The hall has its liquor license and drinks will be available for purchase.

The interior of Southern Feed Store.

Credit: Rafa Pereira
The interior of Southern Feed Store. / Courtesy of Southern Feed Store

Located at 1245 Glenwood Ave. in the former Graveyard space, Southern Feed Store will be home to Brazilian coffee shop and bar Buteco (which also has a location at the Beacon), breakfast spot Waffle Bar, Woody’s Cheesesteaks and Gyro Gyro. Two more tenants are set to sign on in the coming weeks (Korean-American pop-up TKO is in conversations to take over one of the open stalls).

The project was developed by Philippe Pellerin of Pellerin Real Estate, who is also behind several other intown Atlanta developments, including the Beacon Atlanta in Grant Park and Ormewood Square. Buteco owner Rafa Pereira will serve as the general manager and part-owner of Southern Feed Store.

Pereira said he and Pellerin toured Southern Feed Store with more than 150 vendors, and were looking for businesses that would “complement the food options in East Atlanta Village.”

The food hall’s regular hours will be 8 a.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 8 a.m.-4 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Southern Feed Store is the latest in a string of intown Atlanta food halls to open in recent years, including the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market, Krog Street Market, Politan Row at Colony Square, Collective Food Hall at Coda and Chattahoochee Food Works.

Waffle Bar is among the tenants at the Southern Feed Store food hall in East Atlanta.

Credit: Rafa Pereira

Credit: Rafa Pereira
Waffle Bar is among the tenants at the Southern Feed Store food hall in East Atlanta. / Courtesy of Southern Food Hall

Woody's Cheesesteaks will open its third Atlanta location inside Southern Feed Store in East Atlanta.

Credit: Rafa Pereira

Credit: Rafa Pereira
Woody's Cheesesteaks will open its third Atlanta location inside Southern Feed Store in East Atlanta. / Courtesy of Southern Feed Store

Gyro Gyro inside Southern Feed Store in East Atlanta

Credit: Rafa Pereira

Credit: Rafa Pereira
Gyro Gyro inside Southern Feed Store in East Atlanta / Courtesy of Southern Feed Store

