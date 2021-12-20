Southern Feed Store food hall opening in East Atlanta next week

Pereira said he and Pellerin toured Southern Feed Store with more than 150 vendors, and were looking for businesses that would “complement the food options in East Atlanta Village.”

The food hall’s regular hours will be 8 a.m.-midnight Sundays-Thursdays and 8 a.m.-4 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Southern Feed Store is the latest in a string of intown Atlanta food halls to open in recent years, including the Central Food Hall at Ponce City Market, Krog Street Market, Politan Row at Colony Square, Collective Food Hall at Coda and Chattahoochee Food Works.

Waffle Bar is among the tenants at the Southern Feed Store food hall in East Atlanta.

Woody's Cheesesteaks will open its third Atlanta location inside Southern Feed Store in East Atlanta.

Gyro Gyro inside Southern Feed Store in East Atlanta

