Check out the menu for Highland Bistro, now open in Old Fourth Ward

There are also several vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower and broccoli nuggets, and items that can be made vegetarian like the Highland Philly and the cheeseburger.

Highland Bistro also has a full bar with a cocktail list, including frozen to-go cocktails, and a selection of wine and beer.

White and Singleton, who have both worked in the Atlanta foodservice industry, said they want to find ways to be involved in the community, including by implementing a program where nonprofits can raise money by selling breakfast items at the restaurant.

Isaac White and Anthony Singleton of Highland Bistro. / Courtesy of Highland Bistro

The 50-seat restaurant plans to offer a reward program for employees and customers, nonprofit events, music and trivia.

Several food and beverage concepts have occupied the space at 701 Highland Ave. NE over the past few years. Most recently, Chef’d Up, which opened in the location in 2019, quietly closed earlier this year after a rent dispute. Before that, Barrelhouse, Cast Iron, Last Word and P’Cheen called the space home.

Limited, socially distant seating will be offered for dine-in service. All employees are required to wear masks, and guests are required to wear masks unless they’re seated and eating.

Highland Bistro will be open noon-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays and 1-8 p.m. Sundays.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Highland Bistro:

701 Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-1216.

