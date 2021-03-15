Tabla opening in Buckhead tomorrow for Indian favorites

Tabla Buckhead’s cocktail menu will mirror that of the Midtown location, with drinks including the Bollywood Tiki, Chai Old Fashioned and Delhi Mule, as well as wine and Indian beers. Later, Tabla will introduce cocktails unique to the Buckhead location. While Tabla Buckhead awaits its liquor license, the restaurant is offering guests the option of bringing their own alcohol.

The 2,800 square-foot Tabla space features 18-foot coffered ceilings, an emerald green wall with gold trimming, with a large bar and three highboy tables positioned in front. The restaurant has an open kitchen, a 12-seat private dining room and an exterior patio for seven to 10 tables, with plans to build a patio canopy to create an all-weather outdoor space with ceiling fans and electric heaters for cooler weather.

Owner Sandeep Kothary and his family, who have been in the restaurant business since 1994, expanded the Midtown Tabla location in 2018.

“We thought it was the next logical process,” Kothary said of the Buckhead location in a prepared statement. “The lunch scene is a strong component of our business and so is the lunch scene in Buckhead. We hope it will be a great fit.”

Tabla Buckhead is open 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4:30-11 p.m. Sundays. The restaurant’s COVID-19 precautions include socially distanced seating and masked staff.

3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. tablaatlanta.com/

