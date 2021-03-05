Red Pepper Taqueria expanding with fourth metro Atlanta location

The Atlanta Mexican restaurant has plans to expand with a location at 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Driss Senhaji with Atlanta Business Brokers represented the buyers. Zinburger closed its two metro Atlanta locations last year due to the pandemic.

The eatery will be the fourth for Red Pepper, which opened its first location in 2011 in North Druid Hills and also has locations in Brookhaven and Buckhead.