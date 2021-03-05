Red Pepper Taqueria expanding with fourth metro Atlanta location

A space that was formerly home to a location of burger chain Zinburger is set to get new life as a Red Pepper Taqueria.
The Atlanta Mexican restaurant has plans to expand with a location at 4555 Ashford Dunwoody Road. Driss Senhaji with Atlanta Business Brokers represented the buyers. Zinburger closed its two metro Atlanta locations last year due to the pandemic.
The eatery will be the fourth for Red Pepper, which opened its first location in 2011 in North Druid Hills and also has locations in Brookhaven and Buckhead.
Red Pepper’s menu includes a variety of Mexican staples including tacos, quesadillas and enchiladas, as well as a full bar highlighting margaritas.
Co-owner Justin Karam -- who also co-owns Kabob Land in Buckhead -- did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
Former Red Pepper Taqueria co-owner Mimmo Alboumeh recently opened his own Mexican restaurant, Botcia, on Peachtree Road.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author