Cantina Loca now open in Alpharetta for Tex-Mex, 25 kinds of tequila

A new restaurant for Tex-Mex food and tequila opened last week in Alpharetta.
Cantina Loca debuted on Cinco de Mayo at 10 N. Broad St. in the mixed-use Alpharetta City Center development.
The menu features Tex-Mex staples including chips and queso, quesadillas, tacos and burritos. Other dishes include a chorizo burger topped with guacamole and chihuahua cheese, and steak chimichurri.
On the beverage side, look for a margarita bar with 25 different types of tequila. Options include the Guava-rita with Don Julio Añejo and guava puree and The Blue Agave with Blue Nectar tequila, Cointreau and Blue Curaçao. The Coronita sees a traditional margarita topped with an upended bottle of Corona beer.
Cantina Loca comes from Will Restaurants Investment Group, which owns Central City Tavern brand in Alpharetta City Center and Sugar Hill, with a location opening soon in Buford. A second Cantina Loca is slated to open in Sugar Hill this summer.
The restaurant will join several other food and beverage concepts at the 26-acre Alpharetta City Center, including Lapeer Seafood Market, Chiringa, Carson Kitchen, Restaurant Holmes and the newly-opened Curry Up Now, which replaced Botiwalla.
The group is currently hiring for multiple positions at Cantina Loca with a minimum wage of $15.
T
Cantina Loca is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
10 N. Broad St., Alpharetta. 470-448-3878, cantina-loca.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author