Cantina Loca now open in Alpharetta for Tex-Mex, 25 kinds of tequila

Explore North Fulton County dining news

On the beverage side, look for a margarita bar with 25 different types of tequila. Options include the Guava-rita with Don Julio Añejo and guava puree and The Blue Agave with Blue Nectar tequila, Cointreau and Blue Curaçao. The Coronita sees a traditional margarita topped with an upended bottle of Corona beer.

Cantina Loca comes from Will Restaurants Investment Group, which owns Central City Tavern brand in Alpharetta City Center and Sugar Hill, with a location opening soon in Buford. A second Cantina Loca is slated to open in Sugar Hill this summer.