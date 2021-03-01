The Queso Shop opens for walk-up queso, tacos in Piedmont Heights

“During the pandemic, we saw the rise of ghost kitchens and virtual restaurants, and we think those are here to stay,” says the Queso Shop Owner Carson Young in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to bring fans of Yumbii and The Queso Truck to a new location with easy pick-up and ordering capabilities.”

The Queso Truck was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Young and friends Nick and Cammy Miller before launching in Atlanta in 2019. Young debuted the Yumbii food truck in Atlanta in 2010 and opened brick-and-mortar locations in Brookwood Hills in 2017 and Toco Hills last year.

The Queso Shop is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. or until supplies run out. The Queso Truck will continue to operate around the city.

2127 Liddell Drive, Atlanta. thequesoshop.com.