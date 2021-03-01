The Queso Shop opens for walk-up queso, tacos in Piedmont Heights

The Queso Shop, a kitchen and takeout window from the team behind Yumbii and The Queso Truck, is now open in Piedmont Heights.
The concept, open for online ordering, delivery and walk-up service, is located at 2127 Liddell Drive, where the Queso Truck has been operating from for the past few months.
The Queso Shop’s menu of Tex-Mex staples is available daily and includes queso, tacos, quesadillas, salsas, sides, rotisserie chicken and churros.
Dishes will include Tex-Mex and California-style items including carne asada and pork belly tacos and quesadillas; Mexican chopped salad with chopped kale, avocado, radish, pumpkin seed, cilantro, blackened corn, queso fresco and avocado-lime crema; a Mexican rotisserie chicken family meal; and beverages including to-go margarita mix and other non-alcoholic beverages. A “secret” menu will offer a Surfer’s Burrito and loaded crispy tots.
Designed by Atlantan Lindsay Denman, the walk-up window “mimics the California cool aesthetic from Yumbii’s storefronts, while tying in The Queso Truck’s bright and cheery color scheme of pink, orange, green and black,” according to a press release.
“During the pandemic, we saw the rise of ghost kitchens and virtual restaurants, and we think those are here to stay,” says the Queso Shop Owner Carson Young in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to bring fans of Yumbii and The Queso Truck to a new location with easy pick-up and ordering capabilities.”
The Queso Truck was founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Young and friends Nick and Cammy Miller before launching in Atlanta in 2019. Young debuted the Yumbii food truck in Atlanta in 2010 and opened brick-and-mortar locations in Brookwood Hills in 2017 and Toco Hills last year.
The Queso Shop is open daily from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. or until supplies run out. The Queso Truck will continue to operate around the city.
2127 Liddell Drive, Atlanta. thequesoshop.com.
