Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill opens in Duluth for soul food staples

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe offers fried seafood, such as this plate with fried catfish, shrimp, hushpuppies and sides of macaroni and cheese and sautéed zucchini and yellow squash. Courtesy of Who’s Got Soul Southern Café
Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe offers fried seafood, such as this plate with fried catfish, shrimp, hushpuppies and sides of macaroni and cheese and sautéed zucchini and yellow squash. Courtesy of Who’s Got Soul Southern Café

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A new concept from the owner of Who’s Got Soul Cafe has opened in Duluth.

Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill debuted earlier this month at 3580 Breckenridge Blvd. The restaurant is the latest venture for owner and executive chef Keith Kash, who owns Who’s Got Soul Cafe locations in Decatur and Lawrenceville.

The fast-casual Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill features a hybrid of soul food offerings, including staple dishes like fried chicken and smothered pork chops as well as grilled and broiled vegetables and proteins and vegan options.

“We want to maintain the flavor and integrity,” Kash told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this year, “but we also want to be conscious about nutrition, high blood pressure, diabetes — all the things that ail, especially the Black community.”

Most ingredients are sourced from local producers and vendors, and all sauces, seasonings and desserts are made in-house.

Keith Kash opened Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe in Lawrenceville in 2000, and his business has continued to grow ever since. He plans to open a sister concept, Who’s Got Southern Soul Grill, in Duluth in March. Courtesy of Aric Thompson
Keith Kash opened Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe in Lawrenceville in 2000, and his business has continued to grow ever since. He plans to open a sister concept, Who’s Got Southern Soul Grill, in Duluth in March. Courtesy of Aric Thompson

The 2,600 square-foot counter-service restaurant offers indoor and outdoor seating and a mural from local artist Demont Pinder, depicting the Harlem neighborhood in New York where Kash grew up.

Kash, who opened the Lawrenceville Who’s Got Soul Cafe in 2000 and the Decatur location in 2008, also owns Who’s Got Soul Mobile Gourmet food truck.

Who’s Got Soul Southern Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-8 p.m. Sundays. Masks are required for dine-in service when customers are not seated at their tables.

3580 Breckenridge Blvd, Duluth. 470-268-3761, wgssoutherngrill.com/

