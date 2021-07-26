Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill opens in Duluth for soul food staples

Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill debuted earlier this month at 3580 Breckenridge Blvd. The restaurant is the latest venture for owner and executive chef Keith Kash, who owns Who’s Got Soul Cafe locations in Decatur and Lawrenceville.

The fast-casual Who’s Got Soul Southern Grill features a hybrid of soul food offerings, including staple dishes like fried chicken and smothered pork chops as well as grilled and broiled vegetables and proteins and vegan options.