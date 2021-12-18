Vietvana opening next week at Ponce City Market and more dining news from the week

The restaurants and shops are located on the first floor of the Central Food Hall, with entrances across from The Roof’s Ticket Booth in the Courtyard and through the existing Central Food Hall, by Collier Candy Co. and El Super Pan. Design elements include “polished concrete floors, red accents and elements honoring the character of the existing historic building, including exposed brick walls and open ceilings.” In total, the new wing adds over 5,000 square feet of space to the Central Food Hall.

The expansion was announced in late 2020, with plans to add a four-story office building, additional shopping and dining space surrounding an outdoor courtyard and 400 units of what developer Jamestown described as “hospitality living.”

The existing development includes offices — more than 5,200 people work at Ponce City Market — and residential units in addition to dining and shopping.

Existing Ponce City Market food and beverage concepts include Sweetgreen, Bar Vegan, Pizza Jeans and Eleven TLC as well as longer-term tenants like H&F Burger, Farm to Ladle, Marrakesh and Ton Ton.

Miami-based doughnut shop The Salty is set to open its first Atlanta locations next year in the Krog District development at 124 Krog St. and in Buckhead Village at 5 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Louisiana-based chicken tender restaurant Raising Cane’s is set to open its first metro Atlanta location in 2022 in Buford, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

Chefs Market restaurant will open in 2022 the Prall Pullman District in Kirkwood, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The concept will replace Bellsmouth, which Nhan Le and Skip Engelbrecht, the owners of 8Arm, and artist George Long had planned to open. Chefs Market will serve as a restaurant incubator, seeing chefs take over the kitchen for a limited amount of time with their menus before handing the space off to a new chef. A permanent menu will also be available.

Christian Lee, the owner of Tiger K Cupbop in Duluth and Sumo Hibachi and Wings in Johns Creek, has plans to open several metro Atlanta restaurants in 2022 including Sabu Korean and Sushi in Alpharetta and an unnamed pizzeria in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

Arizona-based Italian eatery North Italia will take over the former California Pizza Kitchen space at 4600 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant also plans to open a location at Lenox Square.

