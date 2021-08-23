Check out the menu for Neyow’s Creole Cuisine, opening in Castleberry Hill

The restaurant will open Aug. 28 at 131 Walker St. in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood with an 11 a.m.-3 p.m. grand opening celebration featuring New Orleans rapper Big Freedia, Hot Boy Ronald, the Sabor Brass Band, Ms. Tee, Shaun Ward Xperience, Zulu Tramps Baby Dolls and DJ Captain Charles.

The menu will offer cajun specialties including gumbo, charbroiled oysters, po’boys, smothered chicken, stuffed crab, ribs, wings and fish along with desserts including beignets, bread pudding and pecan cobbler.