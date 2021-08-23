ajc logo
Check out the menu for Neyow’s Creole Cuisine, opening in Castleberry Hill

The exterior of Neyow's Creole Cuisine in Castleberry Hill. / Courtesy of Neyow's Creole Cuisine
Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

New Orleans restaurant Neyow’s Creole Cuisine Rooftop Cafe is slated to make its Atlanta debut this weekend.

The restaurant will open Aug. 28 at 131 Walker St. in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood with an 11 a.m.-3 p.m. grand opening celebration featuring New Orleans rapper Big Freedia, Hot Boy Ronald, the Sabor Brass Band, Ms. Tee, Shaun Ward Xperience, Zulu Tramps Baby Dolls and DJ Captain Charles.

The menu will offer cajun specialties including gumbo, charbroiled oysters, po’boys, smothered chicken, stuffed crab, ribs, wings and fish along with desserts including beignets, bread pudding and pecan cobbler.

The nearly 6,000 square-foot space also features a 2,000 square-foot rooftop bar and patio.

Owners Tamla Pierre-Taylor and Tim Dublecet, who also operate a Neyow’s location in Houston, said they initially thought about expanding to Atlanta after Pierre-Taylor’s son studied at the Art Institute of Atlanta.

Neyow’s hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.

A representative for Neyow’s was not immediately available for comment about Neyow’s plans for takeout and delivery, as well as beverage selection.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Neyow’s Creole Kitchen:

131 Walker St., Atlanta. neyows.com/

