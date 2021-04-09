Passador Brazilian Steakhouse opens in Alpharetta and more dining news from the week

Yebo Ski Haus has made its annual transition back into Yebo Beach Haus. The restaurant, located at 56 E. Andrews Drive NW in Buckhead, is part of True Story Brands, the hospitality group headed up by restaurateur and native South African Justin Anthony that also includes Biltong Bar and 10 Degrees South.

Yebo Beach Haus’ South African-meets-American menu offers dishes including tona tataki, chicken paillard, seafood paella, baked crab dip, peri-peri prawn tacos and whole branzino. Cocktails include a watermelon daiquiri spritzer and a lavendar lychee martini.

The space, designed by Anthony’s wife, Kelly, features an outdoor courtyard and design elements like hanging woven drum fixtures and a mural from artist Jill Ott. The restaurant also has steel doors and retractable windows, with two folding windows that connect the courtyard space and interior bar to both indoor and outdoor bar seating.

Yebo Beach Haus is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m.

Crabapple Market in Alpharetta will add Johns Creek brewery Six Bridges Brewing and restaurant the Nest Cafe as tenants, What Now Atlanta reports.

StillFire Brewing in Suwanee has started accepting Bitcoin as payment. / Courtesy of StillFire Brewing

As of April 6, StillFire Brewing, which opened in 2019 in Suwanee, is the first brewery in Georgia to accept Bitcoin as payment in the taproom. Patrons will be able to purchase any of the brewery’s beers and seltzers, as well as brewery merchandise, with the cryptocurrency on Bitcoin payment processor CoinBase.

Westside Motor Lounge, a bar, restaurant and courtyard concept, will open this summer at Echo Street West, a 19-acre mixed-use development at Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Northside Drive in West Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Southern Culinary and Creative, the company that helped found the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival.

Seaside Grille will open later this year at 411 Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn, What Now Atlanta reports.

MORE DINING NEWS:

Golden Eagle closing to make way for expanded Muchacho

Tum Pok Pok now open for Thai street food on Buford Highway

New food hall coming to Phipps Plaza

New wing franchise coming to Atlanta with five locations

New dine-in movie theater opening at Battery Atlanta in May

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.