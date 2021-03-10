Check out the menu for Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar, now open in Grant Park

The menu will range from lighter, shared tapas to soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees, along with “speakeasy-style” cocktails.

Explore Intown Atlanta dining news

Rendering of Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar in Grant Park. / Rendering by Mona Stephen

Grant Park Eats is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Zoo Bar is open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Beacon, which opened in 2018, is home to several other food and beverage concepts including Buteco, Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki, Pin & Proper, Baker Dude Bakery Cafe, Patria Cocina, A Haute Cookie, Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro, the Bailey Wine Cellar and Elsewhere Brewing.

Rendering of Zoo Bar in Grant Park / Rendering by Mona Stephen

Scroll down to see the full menu for Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar

Breads:

Sourdough

Ciabatta

Focaccia

Prepared meals:

Tomato bisque with smoked blue cheese

Seasonal soup

Kale Caesar, Parmesan crisps and croutons

Seasonal salad

Farro salad, roasted squash, marinated dates, almonds ricotta salata, sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Baked Mac n Cheese

Sumac and thyme roasted chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts

Beef and boar meatloaf, tomato conserva, roasted turnips

BISTRO MENU

Charcuterie of three rotating cheeses, one to two cured meats or house made rillette, honeycomb and focaccia

Spring onion and ricotta mousse crostini

Smoked trout dip, shaved radish and grilled ciabatta

Baked Camembert, strawberry mustardo and grilled bread

Caesar salad, Parmesan crisps and croutons

Seasonal salad, mustard and thyme vinaigrette

Fried artichokes, sunflower aioli, gremolata

Roast chicken and gruyere melt, sourdough, grilled lettuce, aioli and tomato conserva Ham and cheese, braised pork, Camembert, pickles and Dijon aioli

Grant park burger, tomme, caramelized onions, pickles and aioli

Lamb shoulder croquettes, goat cheese and spring onion bread pudding, jus

Pan seared trout, spring pea and artichoke ragu, salsa verde

Sides

Crispy baby potatoes, aioli

Warm spring pea and artichoke panzanella

Green bean, pickled shallot, almond butter

ZOO BAR MENU

Charcuterie

Sumac and pepper smoked wings, celery seed aioli

Mussels, house pancetta, spring onions, preserved lemon, white wine, grilled bread

Smoked morel mushrooms, asparagus, creme fraiche, pink peppercorns, cured duck egg, grilled bread

Grilled lobster tails and artichokes, ramp butter

Zoo Bar burger, tomme, caramelized onions, pickles aioli, potatoes

Poached striped bass, porcini brodo, fava beans, hakuri turnips

Wild mushroom and farro stuffed quail, pea and herb pistou

Pan seared steak, spring onion and green peppercorn soubise, fingerling potatoes, creme fraiche, trout roe

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.