Check out the menu for Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar, now open in Grant Park

A new restaurant and bar using Zoo Atlanta as inspiration for its design is now open in Grant Park.
Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar opens today in the Beacon mixed-use development at 1039 Grant St. SE. The space was previously occupied by Cardinal Bar and Third Street Goods, which closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Interior designer Mona Stephen of M One Design Group partnered with owners Travis Harris, Wesley Mollon and chef Chris Hughes to design the restaurant, which features a “sexy, jungle theme,” according to a press release.
The space has a cream, purple and gold color palette; bar stools and chairs covered with animal-print fabric and vinyl snack prints; and statement pieces like large gold-plated rhino head plaques, 9-foot LED zebra motif and a 17-foot greenery wall.
Grant Park Eats will serve “Mediterranean, seasonally-inspired food featuring locally-farmed ingredients in a bistro setting.”
The menu will range from lighter, shared tapas to soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees, along with “speakeasy-style” cocktails.
Grant Park Eats is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Zoo Bar is open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The Beacon, which opened in 2018, is home to several other food and beverage concepts including Buteco, Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki, Pin & Proper, Baker Dude Bakery Cafe, Patria Cocina, A Haute Cookie, Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro, the Bailey Wine Cellar and Elsewhere Brewing.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar
Breads:
Sourdough
Ciabatta
Focaccia
Prepared meals:
Tomato bisque with smoked blue cheese
Seasonal soup
Kale Caesar, Parmesan crisps and croutons
Seasonal salad
Farro salad, roasted squash, marinated dates, almonds ricotta salata, sun dried tomato vinaigrette
Baked Mac n Cheese
Sumac and thyme roasted chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts
Beef and boar meatloaf, tomato conserva, roasted turnips
BISTRO MENU
Charcuterie of three rotating cheeses, one to two cured meats or house made rillette, honeycomb and focaccia
Spring onion and ricotta mousse crostini
Smoked trout dip, shaved radish and grilled ciabatta
Baked Camembert, strawberry mustardo and grilled bread
Caesar salad, Parmesan crisps and croutons
Seasonal salad, mustard and thyme vinaigrette
Fried artichokes, sunflower aioli, gremolata
Roast chicken and gruyere melt, sourdough, grilled lettuce, aioli and tomato conserva Ham and cheese, braised pork, Camembert, pickles and Dijon aioli
Grant park burger, tomme, caramelized onions, pickles and aioli
Lamb shoulder croquettes, goat cheese and spring onion bread pudding, jus
Pan seared trout, spring pea and artichoke ragu, salsa verde
Sides
Crispy baby potatoes, aioli
Warm spring pea and artichoke panzanella
Green bean, pickled shallot, almond butter
ZOO BAR MENU
Charcuterie
Sumac and pepper smoked wings, celery seed aioli
Mussels, house pancetta, spring onions, preserved lemon, white wine, grilled bread
Smoked morel mushrooms, asparagus, creme fraiche, pink peppercorns, cured duck egg, grilled bread
Grilled lobster tails and artichokes, ramp butter
Zoo Bar burger, tomme, caramelized onions, pickles aioli, potatoes
Poached striped bass, porcini brodo, fava beans, hakuri turnips
Wild mushroom and farro stuffed quail, pea and herb pistou
Pan seared steak, spring onion and green peppercorn soubise, fingerling potatoes, creme fraiche, trout roe
