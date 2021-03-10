X

Check out the menu for Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar, now open in Grant Park

A rendering of Zoo Bar, opening in Grant Park. / Rendering by Mona Stephen
A rendering of Zoo Bar, opening in Grant Park. / Rendering by Mona Stephen

Restaurant News | 42 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Bar’s design takes inspiration from nearby Zoo Atlanta

A new restaurant and bar using Zoo Atlanta as inspiration for its design is now open in Grant Park.

Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar opens today in the Beacon mixed-use development at 1039 Grant St. SE. The space was previously occupied by Cardinal Bar and Third Street Goods, which closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Interior designer Mona Stephen of M One Design Group partnered with owners Travis Harris, Wesley Mollon and chef Chris Hughes to design the restaurant, which features a “sexy, jungle theme,” according to a press release.

The space has a cream, purple and gold color palette; bar stools and chairs covered with animal-print fabric and vinyl snack prints; and statement pieces like large gold-plated rhino head plaques, 9-foot LED zebra motif and a 17-foot greenery wall.

Grant Park Eats will serve “Mediterranean, seasonally-inspired food featuring locally-farmed ingredients in a bistro setting.”

The menu will range from lighter, shared tapas to soups, salads, sandwiches and entrees, along with “speakeasy-style” cocktails.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
Rendering of Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar in Grant Park. / Rendering by Mona Stephen
Rendering of Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar in Grant Park. / Rendering by Mona Stephen

Grant Park Eats is open 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Zoo Bar is open 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The Beacon, which opened in 2018, is home to several other food and beverage concepts including Buteco, Hotto Hotto Ramen and Teppanyaki, Pin & Proper, Baker Dude Bakery Cafe, Patria Cocina, A Haute Cookie, Marguerite’s Jerk Bistro, the Bailey Wine Cellar and Elsewhere Brewing.

Rendering of Zoo Bar in Grant Park / Rendering by Mona Stephen
Rendering of Zoo Bar in Grant Park / Rendering by Mona Stephen

Scroll down to see the full menu for Grant Park Eats and Zoo Bar

Breads:

Sourdough

Ciabatta

Focaccia

Prepared meals:

Tomato bisque with smoked blue cheese

Seasonal soup

Kale Caesar, Parmesan crisps and croutons

Seasonal salad

Farro salad, roasted squash, marinated dates, almonds ricotta salata, sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Baked Mac n Cheese

Sumac and thyme roasted chicken, roasted Brussels sprouts

Beef and boar meatloaf, tomato conserva, roasted turnips

BISTRO MENU

Charcuterie of three rotating cheeses, one to two cured meats or house made rillette, honeycomb and focaccia

Spring onion and ricotta mousse crostini

Smoked trout dip, shaved radish and grilled ciabatta

Baked Camembert, strawberry mustardo and grilled bread

Caesar salad, Parmesan crisps and croutons

Seasonal salad, mustard and thyme vinaigrette

Fried artichokes, sunflower aioli, gremolata

Roast chicken and gruyere melt, sourdough, grilled lettuce, aioli and tomato conserva Ham and cheese, braised pork, Camembert, pickles and Dijon aioli

Grant park burger, tomme, caramelized onions, pickles and aioli

Lamb shoulder croquettes, goat cheese and spring onion bread pudding, jus

Pan seared trout, spring pea and artichoke ragu, salsa verde

Sides

Crispy baby potatoes, aioli

Warm spring pea and artichoke panzanella

Green bean, pickled shallot, almond butter

ZOO BAR MENU

Charcuterie

Sumac and pepper smoked wings, celery seed aioli

Mussels, house pancetta, spring onions, preserved lemon, white wine, grilled bread

Smoked morel mushrooms, asparagus, creme fraiche, pink peppercorns, cured duck egg, grilled bread

Grilled lobster tails and artichokes, ramp butter

Zoo Bar burger, tomme, caramelized onions, pickles aioli, potatoes

Poached striped bass, porcini brodo, fava beans, hakuri turnips

Wild mushroom and farro stuffed quail, pea and herb pistou

Pan seared steak, spring onion and green peppercorn soubise, fingerling potatoes, creme fraiche, trout roe

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

ajc.com

Yvonne Zusel

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.