Beto’s Tacos to open next week in Lawrenceville and more dining news from the week

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Nobi Cha Bubble Tea will open its first United States location this year in Atlanta at 4279 Roswell Rd. NE, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Lida Turner, who holds the franchising rights for the U.S., plans to open at least 10 additional U.S. locations, some of which will be in metro Atlanta.

Middle Street Partners plans to build two buildings in Midtown on the site where Metrotainment restaurants Einstein’s and Joe’s on Juniper are located, What Now Atlanta reports. A representative for Metrotainment Cafes, which also owns several Hudson Grille locations, addressed the report in a statement to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution:

Metrotainment Cafes Restaurant Group has signed a contract for the sale of the Einsteins and Joe’s on Juniper real estate in Midtown. At present, the intent is to continue serving our guests until early June. Metrotainment Cafes has no further information at this time.

Guadalupe “Lupe” Nanbo has been named executive chef of Sandy Springs restaurant the Select. Nanbo, a native of Guerrero, Mexico, spent 14 years with New York-based SA Hospitality Group and previously worked at restaurants in Florida and New York.

Park 75 will re-open on Tuesday, March 9 inside Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. It will be the first time the restaurant will be open since temporarily closing its doors in late March 2020.

Two Cities Pizza Company, which has a location in Ohio, is expanding to Georgia with an eatery at 3433 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee, What Now Atlanta reports.

MORE DINING NEWS

Red Pepper Taqueria to open location in Dunwoody

Wine bar Storico Vino opens in Buckhead

Dinkies vegan cheesesteaks opens in Ponce City Market

Chef Smokey’s opens in Austell for birria tacos, pizza

The Queso Shop opens in Piedmont Heights

Botanico closes in Buckhead

Georgia Senate supports letting restaurants sell to-go cocktails