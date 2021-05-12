Star Bar reopens in Little Five Points under new ownership

Masks will be required while inside the bar until further notice. Stay safe, get your shots, then come down and have a beer and a shot with us.

Star Bar, which closed on New Year’s Eve in 2019, is now owned by Christopher Jackson, Luke Lewis, Dan Meade, and Bruce McLeod, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

David Heany and Marty Nolan first opened the bar in 1991 at 437 Moreland Ave. NE in a space previously occupied by a bank. Heany died in late 2018, according to local music publication Stomp and Stammer.

The bar changed hands several times since Heany and Nolan sold it in the early 2000s. Kahle Davis bought the business in 2013.

In addition to serving as a showcase for live and regional acts, Star Bar also hosted regular comedy nights.

A representative for the Star Bar was not immediately available for comment.

